Universal Orlando Takes Savage Jab at Disney’s Entire Model

The competition between Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort is very real, and it’s heating up.

The two Orlando tourist destinations are separated by less than nine miles, and they bring in millions of people each and every year. Though Universal Orlando has long been looked at as the No. 2 destination, there has been much done to change that narrative over the last few years.

Universal Orlando is home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and just added an epic ride in Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in 2019. The Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida have also been added in the last couple of years.

If that weren’t enough, Universal Orlando has expanded its footprint with numerous new hotels and a new theme park, named Epic Universe, is set to open in 2025. When Epic Universe opens, it will be the largest Universal Park in the world and there are many insiders who believe this third gate could propel Universal Orlando past Walt Disney World Resort in terms of competition. As a matter of fact, Universal’s two theme parks– Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– reported higher attendance than Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT last year.

Universal Orlando is known for its clever quips on social media, and the newest one has gone viral.

Universal Orlando Resort tweeted:

Reservations? Where we’re going, we don’t need reservations.

The tweet, of course, is referring to the controversial Disney Park Reservation System that has been in place since Disney World reopened during the pandemic. Many Disney Park fans have hoped the Park Reservation system would come to an end, especially now that Walt Disney World Resort is essentially operating at full capacity anyway, but nothing of the sort has come to fruition.

Of course, down the road at Universal, you don’t need a reservation to enter a theme park.

If you buy a ticket, you’re guaranteed a spot in the theme park and no reservations are required. This means you can wait until the day– if you so choose– to decide which theme park you’d like to enjoy. Of course, many theme park fans are hoping this means that Universal Orlando Resort won’t use a reservation system for Epic Universe when it opens in 2025, but that’s still two years away and there have been no confirmations on how that will be handled at this time.

If you’re heading to Disney World anytime soon, however, you’ll need to make sure you have a Park Reservation. These can be booked when you purchase your tickets, or you can wait until closer to your vacation. However, if you wait, you risk the chance of Park Reservations selling out.

What do you think of this savage message from Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!