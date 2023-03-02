Universal Throws Savage Shade at Disney World

Universal Orlando is throwing shade at Walt Disney World with one of its newest offerings.

Located just miles from one another, Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort go head-to-head in competition over which theme park Resort is better. Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney also has two water parks that bring in thousands of Guests. Universal Orlando and Disney World both have a downtown for Guests to enjoy. Disney World’s downtown is called Disney Springs, and Universal Orlando’s downtown is called Universal CityWalk.

However, Universal Orlando also has two theme parks of its own, called Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Universal has its own water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay that Guests can enjoy and they’re in the process of building a third theme park, Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025.

Universal Orlando is no stranger when it comes to updating, changing, building, and refurbishing. Universal’s Islands of Adventure has several closures right now, like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges. Jurassic Park River Adventure just reopened after undergoing scheduled maintenance, as well.

Universal Studios Florida also just had a massive change to its theme park, closing the Woody Woodpecker KidZone and tearing down the attractions that once were there. Universal Studios Florida is also in the process of opening a new Minion attraction and minion cafe. While Guests believe Minions are “taking over” Universal it may be true. The new minion attraction is planning on open in the summer of 2023 and is called Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Now, it seems that Universal’s latest Minion merchandise might be throwing shade toward Disney.

@WeekendTourist tweeted:

Two questions: have minions always had two different eye colors? Also, it’s just Disney that doesn’t allow selfie sticks in the parks, right??

For those who don’t know, Disney World has a strict no-selfie-stick policy in place. Could it be that this adorable popcorn bucket is taking a subtle shot at this policy?

Selfie sticks are permitted at Universal’s discretion but must be secured appropriately and not in use on any rides or attractions. Disney’s Policy states Selfie sticks, hand-held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices, flags, and banners are not allowed in any theme park, water park, or Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Do you think Universal Orlando did this on purpose? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.