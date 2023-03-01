Universal Teases Possible Return of Iconic Attraction

Universal Studios fans absolutely love nostalgia.

If you’ve visited Universal Orlando Resort— which houses Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– or Universal Studios Hollywood over the last several years, you’ve probably been able to notice that fans of the theme parks have many movies and attractions that they still love, even if the attraction is no longer in the theme park. Universal Orlando also includes a water park for Guests to enjoy called Volcano Bay.

Universal Orlando Resort said goodbye to Back to the Future: The Ride more than two decades ago and, yet, Back to the Future is still one of the most prominent merchandise sellers in the theme parks. The same can be said for JAWS.

JAWS was demolished to make way for a major project at Universal Studios Florida, officially closing its doors in 2012. Diagon Alley, which is now a huge draw as part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and is connected to Hogsmeade next door at Universal’s Islands of Adventure by the Hogwarts Express, was constructed where JAWS once resided.

Now, the only remaining remnant of the attraction– other than some cool merchandise from time to time– is the hanging shark in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida, which Guests can take pictures with.

While everyone loves Diagon Alley and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, there’s no doubt that Universal Park fans miss the iconic attraction.

Universal Orlando recently posted a Tweet referring to JAWS that had some fans coming up with all kinds of conspiracy theories.

They tweeted:

When you can’t accept that the attraction is gone for good.

When you can't accept that the attraction is gone for good. pic.twitter.com/IHKdMcKWcu — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 28, 2023

While this is just a clever use of a popular meme, there’s no doubt that fans are still hoping there could be more involved.

There have been rumors for a while that a “nostalgic attraction” could potentially reside in Universal Studios Florida at some point in the future, and this could mean the return of JAWS. It’s unclear if Universal Orlando would take this step, but it could be a fun replacement for The Simpsons Ride in the future, if the contract for the attraction is unable to be renewed.

Some have speculated that Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park that is currently being constructed, could have some kind of nostalgic area, but this doesn’t seem to be in the plans, at least for now. Still, we can hope right?

Ultimately, we’re going to need a bigger theme park.

Would you like to see JAWS return to Universal Studios Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!