Universal Prepares Even Bigger Minions Takeover Than We Thought

The Minions are taking over Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando Resort already announced some major details about what’s next for its original theme park in Universal Studios Florida. Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, which has been inside the Universal Park since July 2012, will be getting a few neighboring attractions and experiences in the near future.

Universal previously announced that it would open Villain-Con Minion Blast in just a matter of months, in the summer of 2023.

Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way.

In addition, a portion of the surrounding area would be “Minion Land,” also titled “Illumination Avenue” and would feature a Minions Cafe, as well.

However, few have realized just how large this land might be at the theme park.

Universally Addicted recently shared a photo showing that The Betty Boop Store sign has been removed. What’s interesting is that this could potentially be for the new re-theme.

The Betty Boop Store Sign Has Been Removed, Possibly For Illumination Avenue Re-theme. pic.twitter.com/rLljFkDlOq — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) February 26, 2023

If the Betty Boop Store is used for the re-theme, this would essentially mean that Minions Land will be right as you walk in, with basically no separation. There were thoughts that the entrance would still remain and that Minions Land wouldn’t start until you reached Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, but the more construction takes place, the more it seems the land will expand and be even larger than we previously thought.

More details about Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Land will be revealed in the months ahead. For more information about Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.universalorlando.com.

In addition to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Orlando Resort is home to Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk shopping and dining district, and a popular water park called Universal’s Volcano Bay. In addition, Universal is in the process of building a third theme park, planning to open in 2025 called Epic Universe.

