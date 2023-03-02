Beloved Universal Orlando Attraction the Next to Go

Universal Orlando Resort may be moving more popular attractions.

Universal Orlando is a popular tourist location. Universal has two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. In addition, Universal Orlando is in the process of building a third theme park which is planned to open in 2025 called Epic Universe. Universal also has a water park where Guests can cool off called Volcano Bay.

Universal has recently been closing and updating several attractions. Universal closed the Woody Woodpecker KidZone which included attractions such as Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Dreamworks Destination, and many more attractions that have now been removed. Univeral’s Islands of Adventure has a list of closures for scheduled maintenance that included Jurassic Park River Adventure, Hagrid’s Magical Motorbike Adventure, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, and Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls.

With all this work on closing and updating attractions, Guests are wondering what attraction could be next to go.

In a Reddit Thread one Guest thinks the next to go would be The Simpsons Ride, Fast and the Furious SUPERCHARGED, or MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack. While we are not sure which attraction will be gone next, all of these attractions have been rumored to close by fans.

Another area that Guests pointed to was none other than Seuss Landing.

Seuss Landing is popular location at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests visiting at Christmas can meet the Grinch or during the other months Guests can enjoy meet and greets with the Lorax, Thing one and Thing Two. Guest can also enjoy attractions such as Red Fish Blue Fish One Fish Two Fish, Cat in the Hat, Caro-Seuss-el, or run around If I Ran A Zoo. Do you think this land will be next to go?

However, another said they think the land is “far from the chopping block.”

“Seuss Landing is nowhere near the chopping block when you have Springfield needing to go due to licensing, Supercharged due to being Universally hated, lost continent literally being a waste of space, fear factor plot going unused and even the possibility men in black going since it’s getting dated.”

Despite all the chatter, it does seem that one attraction stands out above the rest.

While Universal has not officially announced anything, it would seem that The Simpsons Ride may be next due to Universal no longer having the licenses for them, reportedly beginning in 2028. Universal’s most hated attraction, at least according to fans, is Fast and the Furious: SuperCharged.

Which Universal Orlando attraction do you believe is next to be removed?