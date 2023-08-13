Fan-Favorite Universal Ride Set To Shut Its Doors This Year

A fan-favorite Universal ride is shutting its doors this year, possibly affecting thousands of visitors. When will the icon return?

Universal Orlando Resort — like its California counterpart, Universal Studios Hollywood — is home to some of the most thrilling rides and unforgettable experiences for families and movie fans in America. With rides and entire lands inspired by popular franchises like Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, The Simpsons, Transformers, Despicable Me, Minions, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — despite the historical backlash against a particular movie franchise at the Parks — it’s not hard to see why millions of fans, friends and families visit Universal Orlando Resort — home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and, soon, Universal’s Epic Universe — every year.

Unfortunately, fans visiting the Orlando Resort later this year might be disappointed to hear that a fan-favorite (and exclusive) ride is scheduled to shut its doors, possibly affecting their visit to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The coming closure might particularly affect avid fans of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as, per Universal’s official website, the Hogwarts Express — a fantastic recreation of the iconic train that takes Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and all Hogwarts students to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — is set to temporarily shut its gates starting December 10, 2023.

Fortunately, the Hogwarts Express, which connects King’s Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade Station in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, will be out of commission for little under a week as the beloved attraction is scheduled to resume operations on December 16, 2023.

It is essential to mention that this information is available on the official Universal Orlando Resort website as of this article’s publishing. Universal officials can modify this closure anytime, altering the closing and opening dates without notice.

While Guests won’t be able to take a train ride between the two Parks, they’ll still be able to enjoy the rides and attractions inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, the Leaky Cauldron, and Ollivanders at Diagon Alley (in Universal Studios Florida); as well as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Flight of the Hippogriff, and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Hogsmeade (in Universal’s Islands of Adventure).

One of the most popular attractions in Universal Studios Florida is also set to temporarily shut its doors this month. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is scheduled for a temporary closure starting August 14 through August 18, 2023.

Will this closure affect your visit to Universal Orlando Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!