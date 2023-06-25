Universal Inadvertently Selling Sexual Innuendo at Theme Park

“Adult theming” is the last thing Guests would expect to find at Universal Studios stores. Still, the Park is inadvertently selling a… suggestive item, to put it in a family-friendly way, or sexual innuendo, as a Guest recently pointed out.

Super Mario Bros., Transformers, Jurassic World, Minions, Despicable Me, The Simpsons, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are some of the fan-favorite themes you can find when visiting Universal Studios Hollywood, with rides inspired by these franchises, mouth-watering snacks, and, of course, merchandise items iconic to the movies and series that help Guests immerse themselves in their favorite stories.

While most of the Park’s merchandise could easily fly off the shelves, some items are a hit or miss, including the unexpectedly inappropriate collectible a Guest recently found while exploring the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Hogsmeade at Universal Studios Hollywood. And no, it has nothing to do with Slytherin and the Chamber of Secrets. Not particularly together, at least.

In a video shared by @jnewborn1 on Instagram, the Guest pointed out a high-end collectible on sale at Universal Studios, saying, “Harry Potter has some explaining to do.” The Guest showed a $300 chess set inspired by Hogwarts’ four houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff — saying that “it’s cool,” adding he was “just uh… perplexed.”

“What the f**k is going on with this corner piece?” said the shocked Guest while moving his phone closer to a Quidditch beater’s bat and a Quaffle that could’ve definitely been better positioned, as, from the Guest’s perspective, they resembled male genitalia. “What is happening here?” continued the Guest as he also showed the piece on the opposite side of the chess board, laughing. “Talk about a friendly game of chess! Maybe a little too friendly!” he added in his video’s caption. You can click here to see the video on Instagram. Viewer discretion is advised, as strong language is used in the video.

While the sexual innuendo is hard to ignore once it’s pointed out, the item itself is not explicit or inappropriate, which is probably why Universal is unaware of the “suggestive” item in its stores.

The chess set shown in the video is the Noble Collection’s “Quidditch Chess Set,” which, as its name states, has pieces inspired by the fictional sport, including a Golden Snitch, a flying broom, a tower, a cup, and the unfortunate combination of a beater’s bat and a Quaffle.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a theme park inadvertently sells items some Guests find “inappropriate.” Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on multiple “adult costume” pieces sold at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, which sparked a hilarious conversation.

Have you ever found an inappropriate item for sale at Universal Studios Hollywood? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!