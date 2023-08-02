Unpopular Roller Coaster Closing Soon at Universal Studios

One of the most unpopular rides at Universal Orlando Resort is set to close in the upcoming weeks.

Home to two theme parks and a water park, Universal Orlando Resort offers attractions for Guests of all ages. While younger Guests or the thrill-averse can enjoy the likes of E.T. Adventure, the Hogwarts Express, and the upcoming Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, adrenaline junkies have options such as The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventures, and VelociCoaster.

As if the offerings at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure aren’t enough, Universal Orlando Resort is set to welcome a third Park in the summer of 2025. Epic Universe will apparently feature its own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, as well as a third land inspired by Harry Potter (this time by the Ministry of Magic, or so the rumors say) and lands themed after How to Train Your Dragon (2010) and Universal Monsters.

In the meantime, Universal is making plenty of investments in its existing Parks. Universal Studios Florida is set to receive a Dreamworks land – including immersive attractions inspired by Shrek (2001) and Kung Fu Panda (2008) – as well as a few much-needed updates and refurbishments for its already operational rides.

Sometimes, that means temporarily closing said rides to give them some quick TLC. That’s the case for one of the Resort’s biggest roller coasters – Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit – which is set to close for refurbishment from August 14 to August 18, 2023.

Open since 2009, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit sends Guests flying down a 3,800 feet track at up to 65 mph. Its most unique feature is that Guests can choose the soundtrack to their ride, with options such as “Glamorous” by Fergie, “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, and “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence.

There’s also a “hidden” playlist that Guests can access by pressing the ride logo for ten seconds on their touch screen, opening up new options such as “Rainbow Connection” by The Muppets and “I Want You Back” by The Jackson Five.

However, it’s not the most popular attraction at Universal Orlando Resort. Common complaints focus on the ride’s increasingly rough experience, as well as the lack of updates to its playlist over the years. It also has a reputation for breaking down while Guests are scaling its infamously steep incline.

Hopefully, this quick refurb can tackle a few of these issues (and fingers crossed that it can get a longer refurbishment in the future to tackle its rough track).

