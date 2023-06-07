Universal Ride Stopped Due to Bloody Guest Injury

A beloved Universal ride stopped suddenly on Tuesday after a Guest notified Team Members that they were injured.

Reddit user u/knitcake was on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida around 6 p.m. when they cut themselves on a piece of the rollercoaster.

“To everyone who had to wait due to a delay at Rip Ride Rockit around 6pm…. I am so sorry!!! I nicked myself on the ride and I asked for a bandage and they shut the whole thing down 😭 not my intention,” the Guest wrote. “Seriously, my bad guys!!!”

A Universal Orlando Resort Team Member responded, reassuring the Guest that it wasn’t their fault.

“They had to shut it down due to a ‘code red’ meaning blood,” u/Dojo_dogs explained. “Don’t feel bad accidents happen.”

Still, the Guest thought the complete shutdown was an overreaction.

“I was bleeding like … a little,” they said. “Barely a cut.”

More About This Universal Ride

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is an iconic part of the Universal Studios Florida “skyline,” one of the first things Guests see when driving up to the Theme Parks. Standing tall next to The Hulk at Islands of Adventure Park and the Volcano Bay volcano, it’s a thrilling symbol of the exciting day ahead at Universal Orlando Resort!

“This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks,” the official Universal ride description reads. “Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.”

