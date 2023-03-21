Universal Studios Japan Unveils Magical New Show

Universal Studios Japan is bringing creatures from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to life!

An all-new entertainment offering has made the area even more magical and immersive. Universal has kicked off an event celebrating the magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises, bringing them to life around the Park and allowing Guests a brand new experience. In a recent video shared to Twitter, a Guest recorded part of the new show which features students from the four Hogwarts houses and a Care of Magical Creatures professor as they learn how to interact with a hippogriff.

A hippogriff is well-known to Harry Potter fans as a mixed creature who has the head of an eagle, the body of a horse, and wings large enough to fly. Buckbeak was a beloved feature of the third installment, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” and now fans can see the creature come to life.

The hippogriff costume is operated by two employees working the front and back feet and the head, and the costume features moveable eyes, beak, head, and wings. It’s sparked some mixed responses online, with some people saying it’s a cool inclusion, and others saying it’s too much of a “goofy two guys in a horse” to be taken seriously. Other comments asked when Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort would be getting a similar show or event, stating that the overseas Parks get more innovative and interesting experiences. It’s possible that Universal may be testing out the idea in Japan and will bring a similar offering to the other Parks in the future.

The event throughout Universal Studios Japan’s Hogsmeade Village also features a handful of other smaller creatures scattered around the area that Guests can find and interact with, including a a Niffler, a Pygmy Puff, and a baby dragon. The show and the creatures can be seen throughout the rest of the year until December 31, 2023.

What do you think about the new hippogriff show at Universal Studios Japan? Should Universal bring it to the States? Let Inside the Magic know down below!