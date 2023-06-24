Universal Parks’ Thrill Rides are “Rough” and “Headache Inducing”

The Incredible Hulk Coaster glowing green at sunset.

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

The Universal theme parks are known for their thrill rides, especially in comparison to the Disney Parks.

They offer more roller coasters, screen-based coasters, and attractions for older Guests, whereas Disney offers more family-friendly rides and calmer roller coasters. However, since Universal offers so many roller coasters, it also offers more headaches and motion sickness to certain Guests, prompting many to skip several rides altogether.

Universal Studios Florida Globe at Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Bioreconstruct on Twitter

As we get older, we find that we’re not able to handle roller coasters and higher thrill rides the way we were able to when we were younger. This is the case for one upcoming Universal Orlando Guest who took to Reddit to ask for the best tips and tricks for beating headaches from riding the coasters.

Four Guests upside down on a Universal ride.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

“Getting increasingly worried about how ‘rough’ a lot of the coasters seem to be on the body,” u/FrequentBeing1 posted. They mentioned hearing about issues with several attractions, stating that “Apparently the Hulk is a headache-inducer. Rip Ride Rocket jerks you around now, especially the last half.  The Simpsons and Forbidden Journey can give some serious motion sickness.”

Hogwarts Castle lights up with Hufflepuff projections
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Many of the comments suggested Dramamine, an over-the-counter motion sickness medication to help combat some of the issues encountered when riding the roller coasters, although others had more creative ideas while some shared complaints of their own. “Make a plan that allows a rough ride followed by a show or meal/break,” suggested u/keto_and_me. “Keep yourself hydrated!”

Sizzling Secrets Revealed: Your Ultimate Guide to Beat the Heat and Stay Cool at Theme Parks This Summer
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

“I get awful headaches from the coasters, but I’ve found a solution that works for me: RIDE FRONT ROW! I’m serious,” claimed u/dead_neptune, explaining that the front of the coasters often seem to be the smoothest. However, u/FredOaks15 said “I think the rides are hit and miss and really depend on your own body,” as u/RichGullible agreed, “If you aren’t sensitive to this, then you don’t need to worry about it.”

Universal Continues to Show Its Love Towards It Passholders
Credit: Universal Orlando

Although roller coasters and theme park rides can affect our bodies differently as we age, it all just depends on personal experience. Over-the-counter medicine like motion sickness pills, TUMS, or ibuprofen can help if needed, but it’s important to drink water and pace yourself through the attractions too.

What are your best tips and tricks for dealing with ride sickness? Share them with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

