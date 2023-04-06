The Non-Thrill Seeker’s Guide to Universal Thrill Rides

Recently, Inside the Magic created the ultimate thrill-avoider’s guide to Walt Disney World’s most thrilling attractions. But what if you’re visiting Universal Orlando Resort?

Walt Disney World is not known for having a plethora of incredibly intense rides… but Universal Orlando Resort is. The rival Resort has more thrills, more coasters, and attractions in general that are geared towards an older crowd. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty to enjoy at Universal Orlando Resort if you’re not a thrill seeker. If you’re interested to learn more, though, here’s our official guide to Universal Orlando’s thrill rides so you can prepare!

As a reminder, we’ve given each attraction a thrill rating from one to ten; for scale, a one would be a gentle ride on “It’s a small world” at the Magic Kingdom, and a ten would be a spin on VelociCoaster. Also, spoilers for surprise elements of some rides are ahead, so beware!

Universal Studios Florida

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is one of the first things you’ll see and hear upon entering Universal Studios Florida. There’s no missing the ride’s absolutely massive vertical lift hill, first drop, and first loop. This is definitely a very intense ride, and its age makes it a little rough, so it’s not recommended for the faint of heart. However, there are technically no inversions, and it’s not the most intense coaster at the Resort.

Thrill Rating: 9/10

9/10 Height Requirement: 51-79 inches (you actually can’t ride if you’re taller than that!)

51-79 inches (you actually can’t ride if you’re taller than that!) Top Speed: 65 mph

65 mph Drops: A hair-raising 167 ft

A hair-raising 167 ft Inversions: 0 – after the first drop, you ALMOST make a loop, but the cars straighten up before you crest, meaning you don’t invert.

Revenge of the Mummy

This indoor coaster is one of the most beloved at the entire Resort. It’s pretty unassuming from the outside, and many Guests underestimate it, considering it’s an indoor coaster. However, they quickly learn never to underestimate Imhotep, who sends them on a wild and fast journey of twists, turns, launches, and drops. The ride also features an impressive dark ride sequence at the beginning. This ride is more intense than it looks and has an intense launch mid-ride, but features no major drops or inversions.

Thrill Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Height Requirement: 48 inches

48 inches Top Speed: 40 mph

40 mph Drops: 39 feet, and it’s not steep

39 feet, and it’s not steep Inversions: 0

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts

This attraction is like a diet roller coaster and is perfect for those who are okay with a few coaster-like elements but don’t want the whole experience. Meshing a 3-D simulator, a dark ride, and a roller coaster, the intense portions of this ride are reserved for the very beginning (a very brief yet steep drop) and the very end (a twisting upwards launch), and the middle is pretty mild apart from some brief spinning. Most people in your party should be able to handle this one.

Thrill Rating: 4/10

4/10 Height Requirement: 42 inches

42 inches Top Speed: 25 mph

25 mph Drops: 30 ft

30 ft Inversions: 0

Islands of Adventure

Doctor Doom’s Fearfall

Those who are afraid of heights will definitely want to avoid this incredibly tall drop tower. However, it doesn’t offer any surprises – as expected, you are launched straight up, and then straight down. It’s a VERY quick ride, unlike the elongated Tower of Terror, and therefore, it gets knocked down a few pegs on the thrill scale. If you like drop towers, go for it, but the ride experience isn’t worth braving if you don’t – it doesn’t have much to offer.

Thrill Rating: 7/10

7/10 Height Requirement: 52 inches

52 inches Top Speed: 40 mph

40 mph Drops: 185 ft

185 ft Inversions: 0

The Incredible Hulk Coaster

One of the headliner attractions at Universal Orlando Resort, adrenaline junkies and coaster lovers will not want to miss this experience. This is tied for the most intense ride at the entire Resort, aided by its fast speed, multiple inversions, and great height. It’s an incredibly thrilling experience, scored by Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, and coaster fans should make it a must-ride. Those of the faint of heart, though, can probably skip this one.

Thrill Rating: 10/10

10/10 Height Requirement: 54 inches

54 inches Top Speed: 67 mph

67 mph Drops: 109 ft

109 ft Inversions: 7 (!!)

VelociCoaster

Remember how we said Hulk was tied for most intense? Yeah, this is what it’s tied with. The very marker for “10” on our thrill scale, VelociCoaster is one of the most thrilling rides in Central Florida. The experience features two incredibly intense launches, four inversions, exhilarating speed, and a signature 155-foot tall top hat element. In fact, this coaster even invented its own version of a heartline roll, which it calls a “Mosasaurus Roll.” This coaster is only for the bravest of riders, but if you can brave it, it’s an absolute must-do.

Thrill Rating: 10/10

10/10 Height Requirement: 51 inches

51 inches Top Speed: 70 mph

70 mph Drops: 140 ft

140 ft Inversions: 4

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

This is definitely an unconventional thrill ride, being a combination of a motion simulator and a dark ride. The ride’s unique system features Guests seated on flying benches with overhead restraints, which are controlled by a robot arm that swerves them from room to room in front of screens and practical sets. This simulates the sensation of flying, and while very thrilling, it causes a lot of Guests motion sickness. This is perfect for those who like thrill rides but not roller coasters, but if you get any kind of motion sickness, you should skip this one.

Thrill Rating: 6/10

6/10 Height Requirement: 51 inches

51 inches Top Speed: N/A

N/A Drops: None

None Inversions: 0, although you get close (you sometimes lay flat on your back and tip backward a little bit)

Flight of the Hippogriff

If you’ve got little ones who can’t quite hit Universal’s height requirements on bigger attractions, Flight of the Hippogriff is a great first coaster. This is an extremely mild experience that even the most anxious of riders should be able to handle, as it’s designed for children over families. If you don’t have any children in your party, it’s probably not worth stopping at, considering it’s an outdoor coaster without a ton of theming.

Thrill Rating: 4/10

4/10 Height Requirement: 36 inches

36 inches Top Speed: 28.5 mph

28.5 mph Drops: 30 ft

30 ft Inversions: 0

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Even if you’re made nervous by roller coasters, we HIGHLY recommend experiencing this absolutely stunning attraction. Guests board Hagrid’s motorcycle and sidecar (protip: if you don’t like roller coasters, opt for the sidecar) for an exhilarating flight through the Forbidden Forest to find all sorts of magical creatures. Some elements of this attraction get a little intense, including a backward portion, seven launches (although the only intense one is the last one), and a drop track sequence, but the mild frights are worth it for the amazing animatronics and experience. This is an absolute must-do.