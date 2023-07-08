Guests Blast “Cheap” New Pixar Addition to Disney Park

A new addition has hit Disney’s least popular Park – but Guests aren’t overly impressed.

Since its opening in 2002, Walt Disney Studios Park has always been the runt of the global Disney Park litter. Thanks to a combination of a low, late Michael Eisner-era budget and very few rideable attractions, the Park opened to a poor reputation that it has struggled to shirk ever since.

But Disney’s on a mission to change that reputation. Over the past few years, Walt Disney Studios Park has embarked upon a multi-stage transformation that is nowhere near complete. Marvel’s Avengers Campus opened in 2022, adding Spider-Man WEB Adventure (the same as found in California Adventure) and replacing Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

The Park is also set to receive a new Frozen (2013) themed land in 2025, as well as a third, as-yet undecided (at least officially) land that was originally announced as Star Wars but is now heavily rumored to be influenced by The Lion King (1994).

In the meantime, the Park will welcome “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” – a unique Pixar stage show – on July 15, as well as a bizarre new BMX stunt show that’s allegedly themed to Alice in Wonderland (1951).

Walt Disney Studios Park was in desperate need of a breath of fresh air. However, one of its latest additions hasn’t gone down too well with fans.

The Park’s new photo backdrop – World of Pixar – is officially complete, providing Guests with a colorful new area to meet their favorite characters influenced by Up (2010), Inside Out (2015), Toy Story (1995), and more. The area replaced the dated Toon Plaza.

Le décor du point photo de World Of Pixar aux Walt Disney Studios est terminé ! ✨️📷#Disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/RFD4S12vb4 — InsideDlpCastle (@InsideDlpCastle) July 8, 2023

But fans feel like it falls foul of the usual Walt Disney Studios Park flaw: it looks cheap. Upon seeing the pictures, Twitter user Mick7379 wrote, “It’s too cheap.”

User WolfShere agreed, simply writing, “Cheap,” while SullTheViking complained about the “ugly backgrounds,” and ItsDietrich mocked its excessive use of the color blue.

📍Video: Miguel, at the new World of Pixar photo location, now open for the “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” press day: pic.twitter.com/6eYyC9OOet — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 8, 2023

Some fans were also disgruntled about its lack of inclusion of smaller Pixar films, such as A Bug’s Life (1998).

While it’s definitely a colorful new addition to the Park, fans have a point. Walt Disney Studios Park has a reputation for looking less detailed (and less “Disney”) than its sister Parks across the globe. World of Pixar doesn’t exactly help. But with plenty more high-budget additions coming our way, hopefully, this is just a blip on the Park’s rise to a more immersive Disney experience.

What’s your least favorite Disney Park? Let us know in the comments!