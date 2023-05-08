Disney Park Confirms Return of Nighttime Spectacular

Disney just announced the return of its most heroic nighttime spectacular – originally scheduled to end on May 8.

Over the past few years, Disneyland Paris has earned the reputation of Disney’s most ambitious Park when it comes to nighttime shows. Drones are becoming a regular staple, and the Resort is constantly finding new ways for them to enhance Disney’s iconic evening entertainment.

At Walt Disney Studios Park, drones are primarily used for “Avengers: Power the Night.” This sees the Tower of Terror and the sky light up with Marvel staples such as Spider-Man, Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, Doctor Strange’s iconic portals, and Captain America’s shield – all courtesy of drone technology.

The show was initially scheduled to end on May 8, 2023. However, Disney has just announced that “Avengers: Power the Night” will return to entertain Marvel fans once again between September 1 and November 5, 2023.

⚠️ Breaking: Drone show “Avengers: Power the Night” will return on September 1 until November 5, at Walt Disney Studios Park!

The current run ends on May 8. pic.twitter.com/RI3igA0iIK — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 7, 2023

While Disney is yet to confirm the details of its return, “Avengers: Power the Night” is currently performed every evening just before Park close. The show is visible from Walt Disney Studios Park’s Production Courtyard – next to Avengers Campus – and, in Disney’s words, combines “state-of-the-art projections, pyrotechnics, and up to 500 drones” to create “a high-tech Avengers spectacular never seen before in any Disney Park. No hero will want to miss it.”

The show lasts for approximately eight minutes and is narrated by Tony Stark’s AI assistant F.R.I.D.A.Y. It’s important to note that – like any drone show – “Avengers: Power the Night” is extremely dependent on fair weather conditions. Rain and high winds have seen the show called off or performed in an abridged form in the past.

Considering the dates of its return, it’s safe to assume that “Avengers: Power the Night” will run until Walt Disney Studios Park switches to Christmas mode on November 11, 2023. It also suggests that the Park won’t play host to its own nighttime Halloween entertainment, with the majority of celebrations likely occurring over at its neighbor, Disneyland Park.