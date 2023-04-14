Disney Park Finally Debuts Upgraded Nighttime Spectacular After Delay

After a false start the evening before, Disneyland Paris has finally debuted the new and improved version of Disney D-Lights.

On April 12, Disneyland Paris marked its 31st Anniversary – and, to honor the occasion, entered the “Grand Finale” of its 30th Anniversary celebrations.

The start of the Resort’s Grand Finale came with a flurry of exciting announcements, including a new restaurant themed to Coco (2017), a brand-new Pixar musical for Walt Disney Studios Park, and more info on the upcoming regal makeover of Disneyland Hotel.

It also meant saying goodbye to Disney Illuminations, the nighttime spectacular that had seen Guests through the 30th Anniversary. The show was replaced with a new-and-improved version of its predecessor, Disney Dreams!, while the pre-show that had accompanied Illuminations since 2022 – Disney D-Lights – received a magical Grand Finale upgrade.

Both shows were set to debut on April 12 – but Mother Nature had other plans. Strong winds forced the Park to hold off on the element that make Disney D-Lights so dazzling: drones.

Now the show has finally made its triumphant return. DLP Report shared videos of Disney D-Lights 2.0 Twitter, showcasing upgraded drone choreography.

🎆 Premiere performance of Disney D-Light 2.0, featuring all new fantastic drones choreographies! pic.twitter.com/fhqRVDWUZb — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 13, 2023

While the show concludes with the same “30” mapped out by lights in the sky, it now features additional dazzling displays, such as creating a giant Mickey Mouse head around the castle and mimicking the shooting star that soars over the Disney logo before every classic movie.

Disney D-Lights is just one of the many ways that Disneyland Paris is getting “plussed” right now. Walt Disney Studios Park – long considered the worst of Disney’s lineup – is in the middle of a massive overhaul, with Avengers Campus opening in 2022 and Frozen (2013) headed to the Park by 2025. It’s been a long time coming for the Paris Resort, which just saw its biggest year in revenue to date.

Are you headed to Disneyland Paris in 2023? Catch Disney D-Lights every night before Disney Dreams! (weather permitting) until September 30.