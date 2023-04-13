Debut of Nighttime Spectacular Ruined at Disney Park

After a year of Disney Illuminations, Disneyland Paris just debuted its new nighttime spectacular Disney Dreams! – but things didn’t quite go to plan.

Like every Disneyland Park across the world, Disneyland Paris treats its Guests to a nightly celebration of magic, wonder, and all things Disney.

Its latest show, Disney Illuminations, opened in 2017 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Park. With Disneyland Paris now wrapping up the celebration of its 30th Anniversary, the show is being ushered out to make space for its (arguably better) predecessor: Disney Dreams!

Led by the shadow of Peter Pan, Disney Dreams! takes Guests through beloved Disney stories such as Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Ratatouille (2007).

After a six-year absence, Disney Dreams! made its Disneyland Paris return on April 13. Before Guests were reimmersed in the magic, however, they were treated to a pre-show that’s just as jaw-dropping – Disney D-Lights.

With creative drone choreography, Disney D-Lights lights up the night sky over Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (AKA Sleeping Beauty Castle). The pre-show has been running since 2022, but a new version debuted with the return of Disney Dreams! to mark the beginning of the Grand Finale of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary.

Or, at least, that was the plan.

As reported by DLP Report on Twitter, high winds forced the updated Disney D-Lights to debut without drones – which, as anyone who has seen the show will tell you, are what makes it so spectacular.

Past versions of Disney D-Lights performances unaffected by wind have seen over 200 drones spell out “30” (doubling up as Mickey Mouse ears) in the sky.

As is always the case when drones are a no-go, LED towers were instead lit up on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

✨ Drones could not be used tonight, but the additional LED towers have been turned on! Justice for the right tower 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bLNFaT4xt9 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 12, 2023

Thankfully, the alternative is nearly as dazzling – and there are plenty more opportunities to catch the show in all its glory. The new version of Disney D-Light (and Disney Dreams!) will be performed nightly until September 30, 2023.