Disney Park Vacant as Guests Leave Resort Empty

The Disney Parks are continuing to look quite vacant.

There’s no denying the popularity of the Disney Parks, with Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, being the most-visited theme park destination on Earth for several years in a row. Of course, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios are all incredibly popular as well, but Magic Kingdom is the go-to place for Disney Guests.

However, the summer of 2023 has proven to be quite shaky for Walt Disney World attendance, with the Parks facing their lowest attendance numbers in over a decade.

The same can’t be said for the Disneyland Resort, which has remained steady for most of the summer. However, the international Parks are following the trend of Walt Disney World, with the Disneyland Paris Resort looking quite empty lately.

Despite several fantastic rides and attractions to enjoy at the European Resort, the weekend has proven to be fairly quiet at the Disneyland Paris Resort, specifically at Walt Disney Studios Park:

From WEB to Main Street, crowd levels are still quite calm. pic.twitter.com/z61VWRG7nY — DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) August 13, 2023

The Disneyland Paris features quite a large catalog of rides, attractions, and experiences for Guests to enjoy, with some major additions opening in recent months. In 2022, the Disneyland Paris Resort received one of its largest updates ever: Avengers Campus.

This Marvel-themed land allows Guest to live out their very own superhero adventures side-by-side with some legendary Marvel characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Loki, Thor, and Captain Marvel, just to name a few.

This new land features several new rides and plenty of places to shop and dine. Avengers Campus can also be found at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is also rumored to receive a massive new upgrade in the coming years, though details are quite scarce.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris? Have you been to Avengers Campus?