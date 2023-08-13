Disney Repaints Classic Monorail Service at Parks

Disney is giving its Monorail service a new coat of paint at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disney’s Monorail transportation system is by far one of the most iconic creations to come out of the Disney Parks. Guests visiting Walt Disney World in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, or the original Disneyland Resort in California can hop aboard this “futuristic” mode of transportation. Of course, Guests can use buses, boats, and other modes of transport at the Disney Parks, but none offer the fun that Disney’s Monorail brings.

Unfortunately, this experience is currently closed at the Disneyland Resort, meaning Guests who visit for the next several weeks will be unable to experience this Disney Park classic.

Disneyland’s Monorail shut down on July 5 and will not reopen until August 31, 2023.

Disneyland markets this transport service as a “zero-emission” mode of transportation, allowing Guests to get a stunning view of the Resort.

Disney is currently in the process of repainting the Downtown Disney Monorail station, changing the once-iconic green color of the station to a new shade of blue:

The DTD Monorail station is going to be a nice blue shade now 🩵💙 pic.twitter.com/6aDejIE1Ep — Sammyland🏳️‍🌈 🐉 (@Sammyland6) August 13, 2023

As we stated earlier, Disneyland’s Monorail will reopen to Disneyland Guests on September 1 if all things go according to plan. Not every detail of this closure has been revealed by Disney, but with a little less than a month left, we can assume that several other aspects of Disneyland’s transport service will be “touched up” for Guests.

Walt Disney World’s Monorail service is similar to Disneyland’s though it is admittedly quite larger. At Walt Disney World, Guests can use the Monorail to travel to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as several hotels scattered across the Orlando Resort.

