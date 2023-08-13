Same ‘Encanto’ Characters Spotted Together at Disneyland

Encanto was not an instant hit for Disney Animation as it grossed an underperforming $256 million at the box office in November 2021. That would change the week after Christmas when the movie was put on Disney+ early. All eight original songs would become viral sensations on TikTok with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” becoming massive dancing trends.

This newfound popularity would rocket Encanto to be the first Disney animated film to have both the top-selling album and No. 1 single. The album topped on the Billboard charts for six weeks. This was one of the rare occasions that Disney’s animation pedigree would not draw in a fanbase alone. It was the music composed and written by Lin Manuel Miranda, along with the musical scoring by Germaine Franco. Its virality would inspire its stars like Jessica Darrow (voice of Luisa), Diane Guerrero (voice of Isabela) and Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel) to do TikTok renditions of the movie’s most popular songs.

The story of a magical family blessed with special abilities who lived in an enchanted house in rural Colombia developed a massive fanbase. Encanto would not only become a U.S. hit, but a global phenomenon. Its critical acclaim would empower Disney to implement the characters throughout the Disney Parks.

So it is a golden rule that no two characters should appear in the Parks at the same time, much less together. There should always be one Mickey Mouse, one Tinkerbell, one Ariel, etc. While mistakes have been made recently with an illegal behind-the-scenes video of active Disney characters, guests have now noticed that two Mirabels were together taking a picture in Frontierland, just outside of the Mexican restaurant, Rancho Del Zocalo at Disneyland.

While this may be a playful exaggeration, it is not common for Disney stars to pose for photo opportunities with their character counterparts. Stephanie Beatriz posted image with the powerless, yet powerful Madrigal family member became a unique moment as it showcased the voice of a famed Disney character with its living embodiment. Encanto‘s infectious music and impactful messaging of healing family trauma have now made Mirabel’s Disney Park location a near permanent fixture. Hopefully, guests will get to experience more interactions like this in the future.

What did you think of this moment? Which other stars would you like to see posed with their Disney doppelgangers?