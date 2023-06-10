Punk Band Performs Disney Covers at Festival

A punk rock band known for playing covers of classic Disney songs will bring their talents to an upcoming music festival. Punk Rock Factory have been invited to the Scottish Highlands to perform at this summer’s Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

The South Wales cover band amassed a gigantic online following on TikTok due to their electrifying reimagnings of retro cartoon themes, musical theater tunes, and iconic Disney songs. Their infusion of pop punk into Disney classics were a welcomed treat to many Disney fans during the 2020 lockdown. The band’s covers have captivated multiple generations by incorporating the sweet melodies of Disney music with powerful vocals and heavily distorted guitar riffs.

Their fame enticed music promoters to have them join multiple festival and tour dates across the world. Currently, Punk Rock Factory have approximately 600,000 followers on TikTok and tens-of-millions of views across all social media channels that they self-produced in their studio.

The band (Peej Edwards – guitar & vocals, Benj Allison- bass & vocals, Kob Robinson – drums & vocals and Ryan Steadman – guitar) has expressed that their first cover of The Lion King‘s “I Can’t Wait to be King” was their first success, followed by others like Frozen‘s “Let It Go” and Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go.” Their strategy is to always stay true to the original structure of a Disney song. They do rework sections, timings and add parts to make their versions unique to their sound. The goal is to guarantee that their covers are faithful to the source material, but ensure that their unique stamp is on it.

Punk Rock Factory has even garnered that admiration of celebrities who sought out to collaborate with the pop punksters. Jessica Darrow who voiced Luisa from Disney’s Encanto offered to do duet and Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy sang “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Any fans on the Western Hemisphere will have to wait patiently to see this band live. Their performance at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival at the end of July is one example of their tour locations. All of their current tour dates are only in Europe and Australia. Until then, their music is available on YouTube and all other music streaming platforms.

Have you heard of Punk Rock Factory? What do you think of their Disney covers?