Disney Announces All-New ‘Encanto’ Attraction

Encanto (2021) has become one of the most popular Disney animated films in recent years, arguably fighting Frozen (2016) for the number-one spot. While the Disney Parks have included various Encanto-themed overlays for Halloween and Guests can now meet and greet with Mirabel, the Disney Cruise Line is bringing an all-new experience for fans onboard the Disney Magic.

First setting sail in 1998, the Disney Magic was the first of five Disney Cruise Line ships that created an all-new immersive experience for Guests wanting to sail the seas Disney-style. The DCL has since built the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, and the newest, Disney Wish. The Disney Magic spent several weeks in a “dry dock” period for routine cleaning, refurbishment, upgrades, and retheming just in time to celebrate the ship’s 25th anniversary on the water. She welcomed Guests back onboard today to unveil the new offerings and changes for the celebration.

The Promenade Lounge on one of the decks has been reimagined into the Soul Cat Lounge, themed after the Half Note Lounge from Disney and Pixar’s Soul (2020), featuring several jazz-style posters, records, instruments, and even a stage for entertainment. The Lounge evokes the feel of a New York jazz club with brick walls, leather seating, and a selection of cocktails and drinks.

Fans can also enjoy a variety of magical moments celebrating Encanto (2021) with “An Encanto Celebration.” The immersive experience uses music, crafts, and storytelling to bring the Family Madrigal to life. Guests can create a variety of butterfly and flower-themed crafts while singing along to songs from the movie. The experience also offers a selection of Colombian beers, cocktails, and sodas and Guests can meet and greet with Mirabel and Bruno.

Another major update to the ship is an upgraded concierge lounge which now features a tropical theme based on 2016’s Moana with an added outdoor seating area for Guests to enjoy a drink while watching the ocean go by. The concierge suites have been upgraded with fresh fixtures and furniture to upgrade the suite experience. The Disney Magic also installed “shore power technology,” which will allow her to plug into the port’s electrical system, reducing the ship’s own emissions.

At the end of the month, the Disney Magic will begin sailing from Miami to The Bahamas and Caribbean while celebrating the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” for the 25th anniversary of the Disney Cruise Line.

