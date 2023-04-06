Disney Cruise Line Debuts NEW Technology

Disney Cruise Line has added another announcement to its action-packed summer, and it’s changing the way that Guests will cruise.

This summer, Disney Cruise Line is celebrating their 25th anniversary with the Silver Anniversary at Sea celebration. This brief yet jam-packed event includes specialty offerings and themed sailings, as well as a slew of other announcements, including the upcoming Lighthouse Point destination and the creation of a brand-new Disney Cruise ship that will call Singapore its home port, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Disney Cruise Line hasn’t stopped there, though. Today, Disney Parks Blog announced that the MagicBand+ technology that’s become a staple of Disney Parks will be making its way to the cruise line under the name DisneyBand+. This wearable tech will preview on select Disney Wish sailings before becoming available to the entire fleet.

Three DCL-exclusive DisneyBand+ designs will be available, but any MagicBand+ purchased at a Disney Park will also work on the ships. It will feature the usual functions, including opening the door to your stateroom and charging purchases to your stateroom folio. Be mindful that when you visit Ports of Call, you will still need your Key to the World Card.

The bands are completely waterproof, meaning they can be taken to the pool or the beach at port. Children ages three and older can also use the band to access Disney’s Oceaneer Club while onboard and Scuttle’s Cove at Castaway Cay in lieu of a separate band. Onboard photographers will be able to scan Guests’ bands to easily link photos to their stateroom. Disney has also teased additional magical surprises and features but has not revealed more yet.

The bands are rechargeable, but if not charged, will still be able to perform all the basic features like unlocking your stateroom and charging purchases. Unfortunately, the old style of MagicBand and MagicBand 2.0 (the non-chargeable versions) will not work on the Disney Cruise Line, even though they still work in the Parks.

Disneyband+ is not yet available for purchase, but Guests on select Wish sailings this summer “will be able to order a DisneyBand+ by visiting My Reservations between 11 and 45 days of their sail date” if paid in full. There is a $10 discount for advance purchase of DisneyBand+.