Disney Facing Criticism From Guests Over “Terrible” Ride Design

Disney is facing criticism from its passionate Guests and fans.

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most visited vacation destinations on earth and for good reason. From EPCOT and Magic Kindom to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, there’s no end to the incredible rides, attractions, and experiences Guests can find while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Guests can also cool off at two incredible water parks or shop til they’d drop at Disney Springs.

However, one of the newest and coolest attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort can be found at Magic Kingdom, right next to Disney’s iconic Space Mountain roller coaster.

Following several years of planning, construction, and development, TRON Lightcycle/Run finally opened earlier this year at the Magic Kingdom. This futuristic coaster transports Guests into “The Grid” and takes them on an intense journey while they straddle a Lightcycle.

Unfortunately, there’s a large portion of the Disney Parks community that feels disappointed by this new ride. Over the last few months, many have voiced their disappointment with this new coaster, stating other new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT are way better.

Recently, more Guests discussed the ride, specifically the outdoor portion of the queue.

As you can see, a large portion of the line rests outside, leaving Guests wanting to ride trapped in the brutal Florida heat.

“Why have the queue outside in the sun with no shade?!?! Let alone why was the line this bad with a virtual queue. Would it have been so bad to extend the covering or build one over the queue?”

Other Guests commented on this issue. “The pre-show location is like as soon as you enter the building, which it shouldn’t have been. Causes this entire backup. Pre show room should’ve been right before the lockers, so the indoor line can actually be used.”

We always hate when rides and attractions leave us in the heat, especially at Walt Disney World. This backup is certainly shocking and would make us second guess if we really wanted to experience TRON Lightcycle/Run that day. Another Guest called this design “terrible.”

TRON Lightcycle/Run is not a new creation, with the first incarnation of the roller coaster first opening at Shanghai Disneyland in 2016. Eventually, Disney announced that the ride would be brought over to the U.S. Parks and while it’s only been confirmed for Walt Disney World in Florida, we can’t say we’d be surprised to one day see it at Disneyland in California.

Have you ridden TRON Lightcycle/Run yet? What’s your favorite ride at Magic Kingdom?