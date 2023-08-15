Disneyland Shuts Down the Haunted Mansion, Guests Angered by “Too Soon” Changes

It’s only mid-August at Disneyland Resort. Still, the Park is already gearing up for Christmas as the Haunted Mansion has closed down for a refurbishment that will have the attraction shrowded in Holiday decor, a decision that has angered many fans and Guests.

Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash is Coming Soon

Disneyland is preparing for its annual Oogie Boogie Bash, which is set to begin on select nights from September 1 through October 31. The event is so popular it sold out in days following some drama, with the website crashing down several times and Disneyland having to update Guests on when the tickets would go back on sale, which ended last month around this time. Still, the event sold tickets, and Guests are excited to once again enter the Parks in hopes of seeing their favorite spooky Disney characters and enjoying some treats, experiences, and more. But the problem isn’t Oogie Boogie Bash; it seems to be the closure of a beloved ride as it undergoes refurbishment for the upcoming Holiday season, which is still several months from now. The Guests and fanbase are not too happy about this and are voicing their concerns on social media.

Haunted Mansion Shuts Down for Christmas – Too Soon?

Yesterday, the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland closed for an extended refurbishment as the official Holiday overlay is in place in anticipation of an even more significant event than Oogie Boogie Bash. These Disneyland Holiday festivities include decorations, live entertainment, festive treats, and more. Disneyland is set to undergo a magical winter makeover adorned with festive decorations, shimmering lights, and even a delightful nightly snowfall. Adding to the enchantment, several of Disneyland’s beloved attractions are poised to receive charming holiday updates. For instance, “it’s a small world” will be transformed into a holiday version, and the Haunted Mansion will also join in the holiday spirit, incorporating characters from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” into its mildly spooky journey. But fans are outraged that Disneyland is choosing to close down the Haunted Mansion so early to gear up for the Holiday season, which is still three months away when this article is released.

👁 still can’t believe that yesterday was the last day for regular #HauntedMansion to go down today for the Holiday overlay. It is nuts that it is so early and that Holiday lingered for so long into February this year. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/n31alvrQGh — 33_Wonderland (@33_Wonderland) August 14, 2023

The tweet below is only one of many Guests who have shared their dissatisfaction with Disneyland’s decision to shut down the Haunted Mansion for refurbishment to get ready for the Christmastime festivities that are 90 days away still. The above tweet even mentions Disneyland’s problem with leaving up the Christmas decorations through February of this year. Some more Guests shared their disgruntlement with Disney for deciding to prep too early for the Holiday season.

It's ridiculous to decorate the Haunted Mansion for Christmas for Halloween, thee most appropriate holiday for a haunted house. But, to start decorating for Christmas while guests are still on summer vacation? — David (@homme_du_nord) August 15, 2023

Guests have spoken out regarding this decision to decorate so early for Christmas when the Oogie Boogie Bash or the Autumn season has yet to arrive at the Parks in California. Walt Disney World Resort has just wrapped up its first crowded and very hot Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party opening weekend, which was overrun by Guests even though the event was “limited.” The hope is that Disneyland officials realize they’re starting too soon with Christmas and holiday decor when the spooky season has also yet to arrive throughout the country. We understand that things take time, and some things need to be put in place to be prepared for the upcoming season. Still, Guests feel that the original Haunted Mansion should remain how it is throughout the Halloween season, without the pressure of thinking about the Holiday season coming up in several months.