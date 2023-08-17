BREAKING: Florida Theme Park Closing Down Immediately Ahead of Dangerous Weather

A Florida theme Park is shutting things down early as dangerous inclement weather is on the horizon in this area.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to Close Down Early Ahead of Bad Weather

According to the official website, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is closing things down at 5 p.m. today. Industry insider and reporter Ashley Carter posted a tweet moments ago warning Guests about the theme Park closing its doors soon as inclement weather is on the move.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closing at 5 p.m. today due to inclement weather. A notice has been posted on the park's website: pic.twitter.com/GbzpBjFGbx — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 17, 2023

The information from the official website says the followings:

Due to inclement weather, Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay will be closing at 5:00 p.m. today, Thursday, August 17. We will reopen tomorrow, Friday, August 18 at 10:00 a.m. as scheduled.

No further updates were released from the theme Park beside the above information. The inclement weather in question is likely due to an intense and dangerous weather pattern likely about a storm that could cause damage due to high winds, heavy rainfall, and possible hail. Busch Gardens is dedicated to keeping all Guests safe while they visit the theme Park, which includes closing things down ahead of time to allow Guests to return home before the storm arrives.

If you’ve never visited Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the theme Park has a lot of fun and thrilling options for families and Guests of all ages in the Tampa Bay area.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is a well-known theme Park in Tampa, Florida, USA. It’s part of the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment group and is known for its combination of thrilling rides, animal exhibits, and immersive theming.

Location: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is situated in Tampa, Florida, on the state’s west coast. The Park’s address is 10165 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612. It’s easily accessible by car and is a popular destination for residents and tourists visiting the Tampa Bay area.

Offerings: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers a diverse range of attractions and experiences, making it a popular destination for families, thrill-seekers, and animal lovers alike. Here’s what the theme Park has to offer.

Thrill Rides and Roller Coasters: The Park is known for its thrilling roller coasters and rides collection. Some of the most notable coasters include SheiKra, a floorless dive coaster; Montu, an inverted coaster; and Cheetah Hunt, a multi-launch coaster. Animal Exhibits: One of the unique aspects of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is its focus on animal conservation and education. The Park features a variety of animal exhibits, including the Serengeti Plain, where Guests can view animals like giraffes, zebras, and antelopes in a naturalistic habitat. There are also animal shows and experiences, such as the Birds Gardens and the Jungala area with tigers and other animals. Live Entertainment: The Park offers a range of live entertainment, including stage shows, musical performances, and animal presentations. These shows often feature animal behaviors, interactions, and cultural performances. Family and Children’s Attractions: Busch Gardens also caters to families with younger children. It has areas with kid-friendly rides, play zones, and character meet-and-greets. Themed Areas: The Park is divided into different themed areas with unique atmospheres and attractions. For example, the Morocco area features architecture and elements inspired by North African culture, while the Egypt area is home to coasters and interests with an Egyptian theme. Dining and Shopping: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers a variety of dining options, ranging from quick-service to sit-down restaurants, with a range of cuisine styles. Numerous shops throughout the Park offer merchandise, souvenirs, and more. Seasonal Events: The Park hosts special events throughout the year, such as Howl-O-Scream for Halloween and Christmas Town for the holiday season. These events bring unique decorations, entertainment, and themed activities to the Park.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is known for its commitment to providing exciting rides and educational experiences. It is a popular destination for families looking for a well-rounded theme Park experience. The combination of thrilling attractions and animal encounters sets it apart from other theme parks.