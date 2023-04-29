Busch Gardens Announces Free Admission for Military Veterans

While Disney World restricts its military discount tickets, one Florida Park has released free tickets for both active duty members and veterans.

Most theme parks across the U.S. feature some kind of military discount. At Disney World, the Disney Military Salute Ticket can currently be purchased for either four or five days, ranging from $349 to $399 and subject to blackout dates.

The likes of Universal Studios, Dollywood, Hersheypark, and Knott’s Berry Farm all also offer impressive discounts, with the latter also hosting Military Tribute Days to give both past and present military members and their families free admission.

Going one step further is Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, which is currently offering all active members, veterans, and their families the chance to visit for free until July 9.

This move comes as a part of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s annual Waves of Honor program, which offers active duty military and their loved ones one-day complimentary admission – as well as other promotions – all year round.

Busch Gardens has offered complimentary admission to members of the US military for over 20 years. During that time, a reported 10 million military members and their families visited the animal theme park for free.

“We take great pride in providing military members and their families the opportunity to create memories at one of our parks,” said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “Extending free park admission to military service members, veterans, and their families allows us to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our county. We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of our deep gratitude towards members of our military.”

To sign up for their free tickets, eligible U.S. military members, veterans, and retirees just need to register on WavesofHonor.com before May 14. Free tickets cover them and up to three dependents and are valid until July 9, 2023.