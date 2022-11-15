Disney World Adding Blackout Dates to Military Discounted Tickets For the First Time

Walt Disney World Resort releases new discounted ticket offerings for U.S. military members each year. The Florida Disney Park, home to the Military Resort hotel Shades of Green, revealed its updated 2023 offerings on Tuesday.

Notably, the four and five-day Military tickets come with an all-new change: blockout dates. Though Disneyland Resort has long restricted discounted Military tickets with blockout dates, this is the first time Walt Disney World Resort has done so.

From Walt Disney World Resort:

Choose between a 4-Day or 5-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket (formerly the Disney Military Promotional Ticket) for visits in 2023. The following promotional tickets are available for purchase: 5-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket

Purchase now through December 11, 2023. With the Park Hopper Option: $369 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $399 plus tax 4-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket

Purchase now through December 12, 2023. With the Park Hopper Option: $349 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $379 plus tax Valid Admission Dates

Receive admission for 4 or 5 days, valid for visits January 1, 2023 through December 15, 2023, subject to the following blockout dates: April 2, 2023 through April 15, 2023

November 19, 2023 through November 25, 2023 Park Reservations Required

Both a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Reservations are limited and subject to availability.

This change comes as Walt Disney World Resort announced increased prices on single-day tickets and Annual Passes, which are still unavailable for the general public to purchase.

In the past, Walt Disney World Resort has offered discounted Resort hotel rooms to members of the U.S. Military. It’s unknown if those benefits will return alongside 2023 Walt Disney World Military tickets.

What do you think of the available U.S. Military discounts at Walt Disney World Resort?