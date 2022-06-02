Shades of Green is an Armed Forces Recreation Center (AFRC) located on Walt Disney World Resort property. The Shades of Green Resort is a true resort destination, offering the perfect mix of “exceptional Resort accommodations and friendly hospitality.” Available exclusively to select military members and their Guests, “SoG” is a fabulous and relaxing option for families on a Disney vacation.

Inside the Shades of Green Resort

Where is the Shades of Green resort located?

Shades of Green is right next to the Deluxe Category hotel of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. While it sits on Walt Disney World property, Shades of Green is not a Disney-owned Resort. In the past few years, Disney has allowed Guests to start linking their “SoG” reservation to their My Disney Experience account and take advantage of the reservation systems. However, the one link on Disney’s own website for Shades of Green will only direct inquiries to the independent website.

Shades of Green Resort Themes

If you’re looking for Disney IP (Intellectual Property), you’ll want to stay somewhere where animation and characters are central, such as Disney’s Art of Animation Resort or Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort. The Shades of Green Resort is devoid of characters, creating a serene viewpoint surrounded by greenery. It’s this lush landscape that inspires the Resort’s name, as well as the nod to military uniforms.

Who Can Stay at Shades of Green?

If you’re looking to stay at Shades of Green, you’ll have to be eligible. Only a military member and their families are cleared to stay, and that means having the proper IDs. For example, active duty or retired members are eligible, while discharges are not. You can see the entire eligibility chart on the website for clarification. As an eligible Shades of Green Guest, you may sponsor up to three rooms. In addition, a dependent spouse can also sponsor up to three rooms provided conditions are met, including…

You are a registered Guest at Shades of Green

You agree to be responsible for your Guests

You must accompany your Guest at the time of check-in. Sponsored Guest will not be authorized to check in without the sponsor being present

Sponsored Guest reservations must check in on the same day or after, and must depart before or on the same day as your reservation. This means your Guests cannot be there (stay overnight) without you in the reservation unless they are eligible military family (spouses).

You accompany your Guests while purchasing attraction tickets, showing proper ID. They cannot be held and picked up by anyone else.

Military personnel should not reserve additional under their name for other eligible Military/DoD sponsors

Those staying at this Central Florida Resort are also able to take advantage of Disney’s military rates on Theme Park tickets, memory maker photo packages, and more. Simply visit the ticket desk or call ahead to order your items. Remember that Disney’s theme park policies are continuing to evolve, including theme park pass reservations and tickets. Check with your travel agent if you need assistance.

Accommodations at the Shades of Green Resort

“You’ll appreciate the value and all the extra space to spread out at Shades of Green after a long day of excitement in a theme park, nearby beach, or wherever your Florida vacation adventures take you. If you’re eligible to stay with us, you’ve earned access to these amazing accommodations.” – Shades of Green

And man, they are not kidding. The standard two queen rooms at Shades of Green rival even the most spacious deluxe rooms at Walt Disney Resorts. You’ll have to book early as this Resort is highly sought after.

The nearly 600 guest room and suite spaces at Shades of Green are spacious and thoughtfully appointed. Sleeper sofas and mini-refrigerators are standard, allowing families to vary their stays and perhaps make their own hot breakfast. Picturesque views of gardens and greens are outside each window, and plentiful in the hallways throughout the bottom floor. The bathrooms have built-in nightlights and separate tub and vanity areas to help you get ready faster, which is a huge bonus.

Choose from a poolside room, a standard two-bedroom, or five categories of family suites. The pricing is incredible, with the standard rooms at $154 and the top-tier suites below $600 (2022 pricing). Standard rooms sleep five Guests, in two queen beds and a single sleeper sofa. Included in the pricing are amenities such as Flat-screen Hi-Definition LCD Cable TV, Free High-Speed Wireless Internet, a mini-fridge, single cup coffee maker and condiments, ice bucket, small toiletries, extra pillows and blankets, plush bath towels, hairdryer, iron, and ironing board and in-room security safe for your valuables.

Shades of Green also offers an amazing golf course. The “Happiest Place on TURF” is set between two world-class PGA golf courses. Military discounts are available for tee times, equipment, and clinics. You can shop at the nearby Disney Springs Shopping District, the on-site Magnolia Spa (offering Princess makeovers), serene pools, playgrounds for kiddos, arcade, and more.

Food and Recreation at the Shades of Green Resort

Hungry? You’ll have plentiful options at this Resort, with five dining locations and a take-out option. Shades of Green tells us their “dining is convenient and full of options to suit your taste, budget, and busy schedule. Whether you’re after a quick bite on your way to the parks, a sit-down spread with dozens of dishes, or homemade ice cream to enjoy after a busy day, you’ll find something to treat your appetite right at Shades of Green. From casual to full-service meals, including all-American dishes, regional fare, and cuisine from around the world, your dining options are as diverse as the opportunities you’ll have to enjoy them.”

GARDEN GALLERY Enjoy our Breakfast Buffet in the morning that includes pancake, waffle & omelet stations, and 13 hot items daily! Return at night to build your own Pizza, Pasta Dish, or Fried Rice on our Garden Gallery Marketplace Takeout, offering dining on your schedule.

MANGINO’S This full-service restaurant aims to please with a combination of classic steaks and old-world Italian dishes. Mangino’s stands apart from typical fare you might find in the parks all day. It’s a premium value that’s worth going out of your way to try.

EVERGREENS This warm, family-friendly sports bar is right next to our active Mill Pond Pool area. With gastro pub classics, cold beers on tap, and a spirited atmosphere, Evergreen’s is a favorite dining destination at Shades of Green.

EXPRESS CAFE Get on your way to the parks with breakfast or lunch sandwiches and portable items that are great for on-the-go. Located on the Lower Level just under the Main Lobby and near the Shades of Green bus stops, Express Café makes it easy to enjoy hand-crafted food, fast.

JAVA CAFE Starbucks coffee selections and fresh-made pastries get you up and at ‘em with ease. Located just off the Main Lobby near the Reception Desk, Java Café is a convenient stop before heading out for an early round of golf, mid-day pick-me-up or on your way back from the parks at night.



If these aren’t enough to wet your whistle, you can skip along the sidewalks to Disney’s Polynesian Resort or take a bus to another location at Walt Disney World Resort. From our experience, there are more than enough options here!

Things to Consider

Staying at Shades of Green is an amazing experience, but there are a few pitfalls Guests will need to consider. For example, SoG has it’s own bus system, which leaves from the back of the resort. Instead of running every 20 minutes constantly during the day, the SoG bus system leaves FOR a Disney theme park once an hour, and picks up FROM that same theme park at the bottom of the hour. You’ll need to plan your travel accordingly to meet the bus on time.

Those unwilling to wait may be able to take the sidewalks to Disney’s Polynesian Resort and use the monorail system to the TTC, Magic Kingdom or EPCOT, but be aware that the walk will add a bit of time to your travel. Shades of Green is located in the “Magic Kingdom Resort Area,” so naturally it is closest to that theme park. Ride times to Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park will be longer. Disney advises leaving 90 minutes between destinations for delays, travel times, and transfer issues.

What did you think of your stay at the Shades of Green Resort? Are you looking to stay for the first time? Leave us a comment about what you are excited about!