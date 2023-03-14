Disney World Slashes Prices, Announces Major Discounts

Beginning today, the Walt Disney World Resort will offer Disney Visa Cardmembers up to a 35% discount on select resorts located on the property.
For the summer of 2023, Disney World is now offering its Visa Credit and Debit Card members a unique opportunity for a pretty significant discount. Now card members can save up to 35% on certain Walt Disney World Property hotels. These discounts are valid for Resort visits between the dates of May 14 to June 24, July 5 to August 19, and August 27 to September 7. Below, we provide a detailed list of the hotels that are valid for each discount level below.
35% off eligible Resorts:
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
30% off eligible Resorts:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
25% off eligible Resorts:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
15% off eligible Resorts:
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
10% off eligible Resorts:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
In addition to the new discounts that have been added, eligible Disney World Resort stays that have already been booked can have the discount applied to their reservation if the Resort reservations are within the valid dates. Make sure to keep following us at Inside The Magic to get the latest details on all discounts available at Disney Parks.
Will you use the new Disney Visa Cardmember discount to make a new hotel reservation this summer?