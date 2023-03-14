Disney World Slashes Prices, Announces Major Discounts

Beginning today, the Walt Disney World Resort will offer Disney Visa Cardmembers up to a 35% discount on select resorts located on the property.

For the summer of 2023, Disney World is now offering its Visa Credit and Debit Card members a unique opportunity for a pretty significant discount. Now card members can save up to 35% on certain Walt Disney World Property hotels. These discounts are valid for Resort visits between the dates of May 14 to June 24, July 5 to August 19, and August 27 to September 7. Below, we provide a detailed list of the hotels that are valid for each discount level below.

35% off eligible Resorts:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

30% off eligible Resorts:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

25% off eligible Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

15% off eligible Resorts:

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

10% off eligible Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

In addition to the new discounts that have been added, eligible Disney World Resort stays that have already been booked can have the discount applied to their reservation if the Resort reservations are within the valid dates. Make sure to keep following us at Inside The Magic to get the latest details on all discounts available at Disney Parks.

Will you use the new Disney Visa Cardmember discount to make a new hotel reservation this summer?