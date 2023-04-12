America’s Tallest Drop Tower Reopens at Busch Gardens Tampa

After an extended closure, America’s tallest drop tower finally reopens to the public at Busch Gardens Tampa, and fans are rejoicing.

Busch Gardens Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa opened in 1959 and is a 335-acre animal theme Park in Tampa, Florida.

Owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, the Park tends to get at least 4 million visitors annually, making the theme Park second among SeaWorld Parks, right behind SeaWorld Orlando, respectively.

The animal-themed Park offers Guests a plethora of rides, attractions, Safaris, tours, VIP tours, live animals, kid-friendly activities, shops, camps, education, and so much more.

To learn more about what this family-friendly theme Park offers, feel free to visit their main website.

Falcon’s Fury Reopens to the Public

After a long time closed to the public, America’s tallest drop tower is finally open again!

News broke out this morning on Twitter as Coaster Creatures 2023 (@CoasterCreature on Twitter) broke the news via a tweet, and fans rejoiced!

This just in…

FALCONS FURY IS OFFICIALLY OPEN!! And….I will be happy to watch ya'll from the ground!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BCBaIX5kyV — Coaster Creatures 2023 (@CoasterCreature) April 12, 2023

Another fan of Falcon’s Fury also posted the return of the iconic thrill ride. Theme Park enthusiast and fabulous YouTuber Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres on Twitter) also posted their excitement about the reopening ride:

In other news…FLACON’S FURY HAS OFFICIALLY REOPENED TO ALL GUESTS! @BuschGardens #FalconsFury pic.twitter.com/SsY2Zbn17g — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) April 12, 2023

Falcon’s Fury is a 310-foot drop tower at Busch Gardens Tampa and drops Guests at 60 miles per hour, hitting you with 3.5 G-force as you fall to the ground from a high altitude.

Fans have been waiting for this iconic ride to reopen, and the time has finally come! Until Buschc Gardens Tampa closes today, fans can enjoy the thrill ride again and again!

Busch Gardens Tampa temporarily closed Falcon’s Fury for inspection following the Orlando FreeFall accident at ICON Park in March last year. The drop tower would reopen later and close for regular maintenance. After a year of closure due to supply chain delays, the Park announced Falcon’s Fury would reopen for the Spring 2023 season, which happens today.

Are you thrilled about Falcon’s Fury being open again? Let us know in the comments below!