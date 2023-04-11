Make-A-Wish Gifts Child With Surprise Trip to Disney World

One lucky child from the Make-A-Wish Foundation is getting a surprise trip to the most magical place on Earth later this month!

If you’re unfamiliar with the Make-A-Wish foundation, we’ve got you covered!

The Make-A-Wish Foundation

Founded in 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is a 501 nonprofit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children (2+ through 18) with critical illnesses.

The organization operates throughout the country, with 59 chapters across the states. Aside from being found in the United States, the Make-A-Wish Foundation also functions worldwide in nearly 50 different countries.

As of recently, the organization has $65 million in revenue and has helped over 550,000 children worldwide fulfill their dreams.

Bay St. Louis Wish Kid Gets Free Trip to Disney World

In a recent video released by Bay St. Louis’ WXXV News 25, the local Make-A-Wish Foundation gifted a young boy a free trip to the most magical place on Earth, Walt Disney World Resort!

In the video, WXXV News 25 Reporter Rick Gogreve interviews Ky and his family as news broke out moments ago that the boy would go to Disney as his Wish was fulfilled.

Cindy Kenny was the “gift giver” for Ky and his family. She has been working on this trip for a few years now and is thrilled to be helping this family out to have their child experience the wonders and magic of Disney World.

The covid-19 pandemic caused the Wwish to be put on a momentary hold for Ky and his family. Thankfully, the Wish has come true three years later, and Ky and his family will be attending Disney World at the end of this month.

Ky and his family were also treated to a beautiful boat ride across St. Louis Bay and a pizza party with his immediate family.

To watch the entire interview from WXXV News 25, check out the link here.

I agree with the little guy; the first place I would visit when going to Disney World is Avatar!