The BEST Spots to Take a Break at Disney World

Walt Disney World is EXHAUSTING. With four parks, two waterparks, Disney Springs, special experiences, exploring your Resort, golf courses, and more, there’s a lot of ground to cover. A Disney vacation is less “lounging by the pool” and more “waking up at 6 a.m. and staying up until midnight.” If your trip’s itinerary has you going from zero to 60 in just a few seconds, times to take breaks can be crucial.

A lot of Guests love to leave the Park during the afternoon, the hottest and busiest part of the day, and lounge by the pool at their Resort for an hour or two. However, that can eat up a lot of your Park time, so some Guests prefer to stick it out in the Park amongst the crowds. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take breaks! There are several secluded spots around the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom that are perfect for sitting in the shade and relaxing with a snack for a little while. A little recharge, especially during the busiest part of the day, can keep you going all the way through fireworks! Here are our favorite spots to take a break.

The Magic Kingdom

If you’re willing to make the trek over to Tom Sawyer Island in Frontierland, the porch rocking chairs are a fantastic spot to take a breather. You get an awesome view of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad by the water, and if you have rambunctious kids who don’t need a break as you do, there’s a lot for them to do there. Back of Storybook Circus: If you go to the back of Storybook Circus, near Pete’s Silly Sideshow, there’s a covered seating area with lots of tables and chairs. This area is FANTASTIC for a little bit of quiet time, as there’s no restaurant attached to it, so the tables are usually pretty empty.

EPCOT

While the World Showcase can get busy, especially during festival seasons, people tend to walk quickly through Canada (as it’s usually the first or last stop on their trip around the world). There are several quiet places in the pavilion where it’s easy to take a breather, one of the best being the upper level of the pavilion by the waterfall. There are no Guest areas up there so it’s usually pretty quiet. Morocco: Morocco can get busy, but once you head into the pavilion’s back alleyway area, the crowds disappear. There used to be much more shopping back here, but it’s pretty quiet now that the stores have been consolidated. You’ll find tables and chairs strewn about, and make sure to check out the beautiful atrium, which is quiet and great for pictures!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Even if you don’t ride this attraction you can head up the exit, and you’ll find the gift shop and adjacent courtyard. People don’t tend to stick around this area for long, as they’re leaving the ride and getting ready for their next adventure, so it’s a nice place to grab some shade and air conditioning from the gift shop if you don’t mind hearing the sounds of the ride. Star Wars Launch Bay: While this used to be a big hub for Star Wars fans, with the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Launch Bay has gotten pretty quiet. This is a great spot to walk around and enjoy the air conditioning while you view Star Wars memorabilia.

