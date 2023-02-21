This “Hack” Could Make or Break Your Disney Vacation

There are a lot of tips, advice, and “hacks” that you’re bombarded with when planning your Walt Disney World vacation – and for a good reason. So much goes into planning; between Park tickets, hotel reservations, Park reservations, virtual queues, dining reservations, Genie+, Lightning Lane, additional experiences… well, it can be hard to keep track of it all. Additionally, Walt Disney World is so large it can be exhausting and near-impossible to see everything in one trip.

There is one popular yet divisive tip that people recommend to conquer this feat, and that is the fabled midday break at your Resort. But are you actually saving energy by leaving the Park in the middle of the day? Or are you putting your perfect trip at risk?

Walt Disney World is exhausting. It’s less of a “lounge by the pool all week” kind of vacation and more of a “wake up at 6 a.m. so you can be the first people on Tower of Terror” kind. Thusly, the idea of starting early, leaving the Park in the middle of the day and taking a nap or having a swim at your Resort, and then returning for the evening sounds great. You still get your Park time in without the expense of your sleep and feet. But is the time spent napping at your Resort time missed riding your favorite attractions? You’re at the Most Magical Place on Earth; who needs sleep? And don’t you want to get the most bang for your buck?

Let’s examine some pros and cons to taking the famous midday break.

Why You SHOULD Take a Midday Break

Disney World is huge and exhausting. The entire property is around 43 square miles, and you can easily rack up five, eight, or even more than ten miles of walking at a Park.

Why You SHOULDN’T Take a Midday Break

Travel to and from your Resort takes a while. Say your plan is to leave the Park at 3 p.m., take a dip in the pool, and return around 4:30 p.m.. Well, you leave the Park at 3 p.m., wait 20 minutes for the bus, then it’s a 10 minute bus ride, a five minute walk to your room, 15 minutes to get changed, you spend an hour in the pool, 15 minutes to get changed again, wait 20 more minutes for the bus… oops, it’s almost 6:30 p.m.. Travel at Disney takes longer than you think.

So… to midday break, or not to midday break?

It’s all up to you and the party you’re traveling with. Here are some things to keep in mind while planning your trip;

Know how to get to and from your Resort. If you’re staying in the Contemporary Resort, you can probably get from your room to the front gate of Magic Kingdom in under 20 minutes. However, getting to Animal Kingdom will take a little longer. Study the transportation options at your Resort so you can travel efficiently.

Know your group and play it by ear. If there’s one thing we’ve learned on Disney vacations, it’s to be ready when plans change. Don’t forget, you’re on vacation!

Do you do the midday break? Let us know!