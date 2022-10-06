Brutal Heat Causes Multiple Guests to Pass Out at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World, which is also lovingly referred to as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” is filled to the brim with fun activities, thrilling rides, and incredible experiences.

From Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are so many attractions that’ll leave you breathless.

However, the brutal Florida heat is also something that could leave you breathless and, even worse, dehydrated.

Everyone knows that Florida can be absolutely brutal when it comes to heat and humidity, especially in those Summer months. When planning a trip, it is just as important to bring water as it is to bring your Park tickets.

Guests should familiarize themselves with where water fountains are throughout each Park as well as water stations which are sometimes set up inside restaurants and quick-service eateries. Walt Disney World hands out free ice water. All you have to do is visit any Quick-Service or snack location that has fountain soda and ask for a cup of ice water. They are small cups, but you can ask for more than one.

Of course, a great way to cool off is by visiting one of Disney World’s two water parks, those being Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. However, the Florida sun is inescapable and, unfortunately, causes many Guests to become dehydrated and pass out.

One Guest went to social media to remind others to prepare for the brutal temperatures of The Sunshine State. The post reads:

Yesterday we had four different people pass out near us from overheating/dehydration. I’m sure there are many more that we were not witnesses to. The temps have been below 90, but humidity has been very high. I think people really underestimate how much of a toll that takes on your body. One of the people that fainted was especially scary, because they hit the back of their head on the concrete when they fell. Hard enough to hear and feel under our feet. Please stay cool and hydrated.

We are writing this article as a reminder to everyone visiting Walt Disney World this summer — please stay hydrated. If you do not want to spend money on bottles of water, there are alternate ways that you can still ensure you are staying hydrated and safe.

Another way is to bring your own portable water bottle and fill it with either the free ice water or with any of the water fountains located throughout the theme parks.

This is far from the first time this has happened, and due to how hot Walt Disney World and the state of Florida can be, it’s sure to happen again.

Needless to say, if you are visiting Walt Disney World this summer, please stay hydrated. The summer months in Florida can be brutal, with temperatures reaching up into triple digits (plus added humidity).

Do you have any tips on staying cool at Walt Disney World?