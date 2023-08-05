Guests Weep as Disney World Closes DinoLand

Walt Disney’s original design for his Parks was to keep them in a constant state of evolution and keep them moving forward. With that mindset comes a mandatory acceptance of change. While the Disney Company might be more than prepared for the inevitability of progress, the Guests aren’t so flexible.

If the recent controversy surrounding Splash Mountain was any indicator, it’s clear that many Disney fans are very much attached to their iconic rides. Guests have shown intense displays of mourning for a ride being closed in the past, but what happens when an entire Park’s land is axed off?

DinoLand Dies at Disney World

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked,” What do you think will be the next WDW Attraction to close?” While many were quick to offer the typical suggestion of dated rides like Carousel of Progress or Journey Into Imagination, there was an unexpected majority defending DinoLand at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

It’s no secret that the Imagineers at Walt Disney World have been planning to shut DinoLand U.S.A. down for a good while, reportedly making room for the city of Zootopia and a Moana-inspired area. However, there seems to be a very vocal fanbase for the location hiding in the wings.

In response to the subject of its closure, many Disney Park Guests were decidedly displeased with the very idea. u/Ok_Calligrapher_8199 replies with,