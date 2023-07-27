Muppets Address EPCOT’s Toxic Drinking Culture

in Walt Disney World

Beaker and Epcot Drinks

Credit: Inside the Magic

July 27, 2023, marks the first day of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, and hundreds of ravenous Disney fans are flocking to Florida for the event. While the festival is known for its immense selection of seasonal dishes, it’s also the peak season for excessive alcohol consumption, which has developed an unsavory reputation in the Parks.

Guests during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

EPCOT has become notorious for its drinking culture, as Guests who choose to “drink around the world” have become drunk and disorderly at the place where dreams come true. However, Disney is taking steps to pump the breaks on the Park and festival’s unseemly activity with some help from Muppet Labs.

Muppets Take Over EPCOT “Brew-Wing Lab”

Beaker and Dr. Bunson P. Honeydew from the Muppets
Credit: Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) on Twitter

If you’ve ever been to the Food and Wine Festival at EPCOT, you’ll know that the event’s menu consists of a bounty of beverages, many of them alcoholic, to wash down an international array of dishes. This has proven to be a consistent problem as many Disney Park Guests are prone to overindulge when so many brews, cocktails, and wines are so readily available.

Disney also appears to be aware of the situation, as the Odyssey building has been rethemed for this year’s festival to feature an appearance from Bunsen and Beaker of the Muppets and their brand new “Brew-Wing Lab.” Exchanging brews and beverages for experimental and eccentric chicken wing flavors, the two silly scientists of Muppet Labs are offering a new flavor to this year’s menu, including a tray of peanut butter and jelly glazed wings.

PB&J chicken wings
Credit: Disney

Although there is a selection of literal brews on the attraction’s menu, it feels more blatantly family-friendly than some of the Odyssey’s previous festival themes. By not only utilizing the Muppets and pulling focus more on food than drinks, Disney could be slowly addressing the stigma associated with EPCOT’s drinking problem.

Realistically, EPCOT drunks aren’t going away anytime soon, but this could be a sign of improvement on the company’s part. However, the coverup is more than a bit obvious. It at least seems like a step in the right direction.

