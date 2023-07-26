Disney Has Gone Too Far: EPCOT Unveils Pickle Milkshake

Disney Parks are known for their delicious and creative food options. However, the genius chefs behind the scenes sometimes spend more time asking if they can do something instead of whether they should. The most recent example of this is the Pickle Milkshake at the EPCOT Center at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the best Theme Park food in the country. Whether you go to Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios, every Guest is bound to find something they can enjoy, whether it’s a Mickey-shaped dessert or a savory sandwich combination.

The best food is at the EPCOT Theme Park during the International Food and Wine Festival. When you’re finished with EPCOT rides like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, or the classic Spaceship Earth attraction, you can wander around the World Showcase Lagoon and sample delectable menu items from around the world.

There are traditional foods, like the Tostadas de Carnitas in the Mexico Pavilion. There’s also delicious wine, like a nice Bordeaux from the France Pavilion. Then there are other selections that are much more… questionable. Take, for example, the Pickle Milkshake.

EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival Will Feature a Pickle Milkshake

You read that correctly. The EPCOT Festival is featuring a Pickle Milkshake. While a pickle is a popular treat at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and both Parks have delicious frozen treats, it’s highly unlikely that Guests have suggested combining the two.

Yet here we are: staring at a photo of a milkshake that is (presumably) flavored like dill pickles. The first thing that springs to mind is a quote from Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) from Jurassic Park (1993): “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Who would come up with such an idea?

See, now this makes a bit more sense. The Pickle Milkshake is part of a Muppets-themed section where Beaker and Dr. Bunson P. Honeydew have created strange food concoctions, like the Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings and Peanut Butter and Jelly Sticky Wings.

So with this in mind, how do you advertise a new and potentially controversial item like the Pickle Milkshake? Easy. You release a quick educational rap on the Disney Parks TikTok account about the shake with no Muppets involved whatsoever.

While the rap is catchy, the announcement has actually received chiefly positive reactions in the comments section. One future Guest even suggested that they will use this as a reason to get their friend to go to Disney World with them since they are a “pickle fiend.”

Honestly, there’s no way to judge the Pickle Milkshake without trying it first. The Walt Disney Company usually comes up with tasty and creative menu options that only get weird when you think too much about them, like the Hot Dog Eclair for the Fourth of July celebration. Ultimately, it’s probably worth checking out because there’s nowhere else on Earth where you will find a Pickle Milkshake.

What is your least favorite food at a Disney Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!