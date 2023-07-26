Disney Backs Controversial “Drinking Culture”

The Disney Parks are ever-evolving. Walt Disney built Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, knowing that as societal values and cultural interests shifted, his creations would need to change with them. And as alcohol consumption outside of bars becomes more socially acceptable, three new Theme Park restaurants are offering exclusive-to-Disneyland drinks!

Despite its growing favorability, many fans disapprove of alcohol in Disney Parks. Some question the need to be intoxicated to have fun; others don’t think adults should drink around children. Still, Disneyland Resort promotes responsible drinking, even hosting an International Food & Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure Park annually.

Now, it’s even easier for Disneyland Park Guests to drink. Starting September 12, 2023, three previously-sober Disney restaurants will offer alcoholic beverages, including Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace, and Café Orleans. The drinks come alongside other menu changes shared by Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin.

“NEW: Beginning Sept. 12 at Disneyland Resort, Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace, and Café Orleans will be introducing new food options along with wine, beer, specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages,” Gustin wrote. “Starting Sept. 12, River Belle Terrace will launch a brunch offering and 6 new food items for lunch and dinner, including Roasted Summer Squash and a BBQ Burnt Ends Pasta and a Wildberry Mule (alcoholic) and a Mississippi Mud Pie (non-alcoholic). Full menu coming soon.”

“Starting Sept. 12, Café Orleans will bring back the Potato & Sausage Soup and introduce a Pimm’s Hurricane (alcoholic) and Bayou Punch (non-alcoholic),” he continued. “Full menu soon. Starting Sept. 12, Carnation Café will offer a new Veggie Skillet, Walt’s Chili-Cheese Omelet and Bloody Mary (alcoholic) and mimosa options with breakfast, a Peach Pie Margarita (alcoholic) and Orange Cream Soda (non-alcoholic) for other meal times. Full menu soon.”

Gustin added that “the updates are part of new menu items being added to menus across the Resort this fall” and “there are no plans to introduce alcoholic beverages at quick service locations within Disneyland Park.”

Inside the Magic will report on the new Disneyland Resort restaurant menus as soon as more information becomes available. Check back closer to September for the latest updates!

Are you excited for more Disneyland drinks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.