Why Do Disney Fans Love Shows and Parades?

It’s no secret that Disney fans cherish the allure of parades and nighttime spectaculars for their enchanting blend of magic and nostalgia. These events at the Disney Parks bring beloved characters to life and showcase Disney’s innovation through cutting-edge technology and creativity, evoking strong emotions and creating lasting memories. Attending these shows fosters a sense of community among Guests, while also offering an escapist experience from everyday life. The meticulous attention to detail, unique atmospheres, and the opportunity to relive cherished childhood memories all contribute to the special place these shows hold in the hearts of Disney enthusiasts.

Unfortunately, new changes are coming to a beloved Disney Resort, with the reported removal of a fan-favorite daytime parade as well as a nighttime spectacular. Now, speculation has begun about the removal of the classic nighttime Castle show, and what future plans by The Walt Disney Company might be.

Fans Reminisce, and Speculate on Drone-Heavy Replacement Castle Show

Nostalgia has always been the name of the game with Disney.

Following yesterday’s bombshell report by DLP Report, travel agents arranging vacations for Guests at Disneyland Paris Resort have verified that the beloved daytime Parade, known as Dream… and Shine Brighter, and the innovative drone-based Nighttime Spectacular, Disney D-Light, at Disneyland Park, are set to permanently conclude on September 30, 2023. An additional implication that Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Park Castle Show, the Disney Dreams Nighttime Extravaganza, would also only continue until October.

Fans were naturally upset at this news, with users like @jule2207 feeling sad about the loss of the Dream… and Shine Brighter Main Street staple:

I will miss the soundtrack of Dream and Shine Brighter blasting on Main Street several times a day 🥺

User @TRVLtruth also shared their love for the “best ever” Disney Parks celebration in their opinion — the Disneyland Paris Resort’s 30th Anniversary Celebration:

It’s going to be very difficult to give up the music, magic, dance, and spirit of the 30th anniversary celebration. It was, and is, the best @DisneyParks celebration EVER.

Fans have already begun speculating about the inevitable replacement for the beloved fireworks and Sleeping Beauty Castle show. @MikaelPutin21 wants Disney to take the leap and give Disneyland Paris its very own, unique Castle show — instead of an adapted one from another Disney Park:

Replace Disney Dreams with a new original show exclusive to DLP with drones and fireworks!

With the removal of D-Light, a technology-forward drone-based show that took place alongside the regular Castle spectacular, fans also really hope that Disney will incorporate that same stunning tech into a single, epic merged Nighttime Extravaganza:

Hope whatever new evening Castle show replaces Dreams will incorporate the drones tech from D-Light. There’s so much potential in merging drones, fireworks and projections.

Other hardcore Disneyland Paris fans are basically chomping at the bit for a return of the former Disneyland Park Castle show that existed before Disney Dreams, the nighttime spectacular Illuminations:

Bring back Illuminations

Overall, it feels like opinions are mixed — those who love older Disney entertainment will absolutely feel the loss, and yearn for the shows of the past — however, with the advancements in technology that Disney are already implementing, it’s also a fantastic opportunity for Disney Imagineering to stretch their legs. If budget allows, that is.

What do you think about Disney removing existing in-Park entertainment? Do you believe that Disney will deliver a better replacement? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

