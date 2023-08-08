There are reported changes coming, and Disney fans might not be all too happy.

Over the course of years, The Walt Disney Company has maintained a largely unchallenged standing within the domain of theme park entertainment, delivering remarkable experiences to visitors and leveraging state-of-the-art technology across its various Parks around the world. Disney has earned recognition for its capacity to innovate — from integrating augmented reality features into attractions like the Haunted Mansion, or implementing impressive drone technology into their famous nighttime entertainment, to name a few examples. Nevertheless, even with Disney’s consistent dedication to achieving greatness, there might be occasions where this exceptional benchmark is not entirely met.

Since its establishment in Anaheim, California, by Walt Disney, the Disneyland Resort has earned a standing as “The Happiest Place On Earth,” a reputation it has nurtured over time. As years passed, the concept of Disney Resorts proliferated across the globe, incorporating locations like the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom. Eventually, the reach of the Disney Resort brand extended to international settings, including the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Disneyland Paris Resort.

The Importance of Parades and Nighttime Spectaculars at Disney

The Disney parade and nighttime spectacular holds a special significance at Disney Parks. Not only do they add a touch of magic to the overall experience, captivating guests of all ages with their vibrant displays of creativity, music, and storytelling. These events bring beloved characters to life, creating cherished memories and a sense of wonder. Parades and nighttime spectaculars also foster a sense of community as Guests come together to share in the excitement and enchantment. They enhance the Park’s atmosphere, offering moments of joy and awe that make a Guest’s Disney Park visit truly unforgettable.

Unfortunately, it appears that The Walt Disney Company are cutting back on the number of Parades and Nighttime Spectaculars at their Parks this year — and potentially changing up their Nighttime Extravaganza entirely!

New entertainment changes at Disney

During the past few months, the Disneyland Paris Resort (formerly recognized as the EuroDisney Resort) has encountered a sequence of cancellations. While these challenges are not directly connected to the ongoing issues, protests are not a novel occurrence in Paris. Unionized Cast Members of the Disneyland Paris Resort have previously convened in Main Street USA and the Sleeping Beauty Castle to voice their support for improved wages and workers’ rights. Consequently, these demonstrations have resulted in noteworthy cancellations and temporary closures of the Theme Parks.

Although most likely unrelated to the strikes, it seems like travel agents booking Disneyland Paris Resort vacations for Guests have confirmed that the well-loved daytime Parade, Dream… and Shine Brighter and Disney D-Light, an cutting edge, drone-based Nighttime Spectacular will “end permanently on September 30”. There is also the implication that fan-favorite Disney Dreams Nighttime Extravaganza will also reportedly come to a conclusion — seeing as it will “continue to October”.

DLP Report shared the disappointing news earlier today:

“Disney Dreams” will continue into October. pic.twitter.com/HgghLF3lhZ — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 8, 2023

Of course, many Disney fans knew this day would come — as shows and parades like Dream… and Shine Brighter and Disney D-Lights was an addition technically implemented at the start of Disneyland Paris Resort’s 30th Anniversary. The seeming cancelation of Castle show Disney Dreams however, is significantly more unprecedented. Whether is will be a permanent move, or more likely, what show will come to replace it, is currently the big question.

What do you think about Disney ending these nighttime entertainment and daytime parades? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

