A Review of Walt’s: Inside One of Disney’s Most Luxurious Restaurants

There’s a quiet restaurant right in the middle of Main Street, USA. Its somewhat inconspicuous exterior blends into the forced perspective-riddled storefronts that line the busy thoroughfare, connecting the Park’s entrance to Sleeping Beauty Castle.

But this isn’t the Sleeping Beauty Castle that Walt Disney built. This is the extended iteration of the iconic building, built by then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner in the 1990s — and this version of Main Street USA resides in the former EuroDisney Park, the current Disneyland Paris. This was a restaurant built by The Walt Disney Company in the days post-Tokyo Disney Resort mega- success, following the Eisnerian “spare no expense” philosophy — and the result is one of the most over-the-top experiences you can probably get at a Disney Park to date.

This restaurant came to be at a time when Disney truly believed their European Park to become a massive local success, standing as a glittering hub for all of Europe to experience the bastion of American culture that is the pure Disney theme park experience, after all.

Despite Walt himself never setting eyes on this establishment, this restaurant stands as an essential shrine to the man himself. It is a temple for the Disney nerd. Nestled in the corner of a Main Street building, the restaurant itself cannot be seen from ground level — it actually sits above a grand foyer and glass windows imprinted with “Walt’s” across the panes.

On a warm summer’s day, the restaurant’s ground floor was practically dripping with homey Disney memorabilia and silently hungry tourists. It’s a different, quiet world in there — the walls and antique wooden furniture are covered with pictures of Walt; the man with his family, posing with teams of animators and Imagineers, pictures of baby Walter Elias Disney in a cotton smock. A piano stands to the side, a Mickey Mouse zoetrope that you can crank yourself, as a no-nonsense Cast Member checks your reservation.

Indeed, a reservation to this table dining option is definitely recommended. With the Disneyland Paris mobile app allowing dining reservations up to two months in advance, the best option is to always go for the optimistic booking — cancelations are free and they allow someone else to take your place on the day should you not be able to make it. I booked a month and a half ahead, and even then wasn’t able to secure a dinner table for four — so I booked the latest lunch slot at 5.30PM (dinner bookings start at 6PM), and secured an “early dinner”.

Our party was placed in the “Discoveryland”-themed room — yes, all the rooms are beautifully and tastefully decorated after different lands and themes within Disneyland Paris Park itself — and we were seated amidst gorgeous Jules Verne-esque, steampunk-fantasy contraptions and a golden Nautilus submarine as the room’s centerpiece. Unfortunately, entering the state of the bathrooms were a bit of a shock after being in the stunning dining rooms.

What is the food like?

The food at Walt’s is fascinating, to say the least. Due to its theme being wholly Walt-centric, nearly every aspect of the menu takes inspiration from the man himself — featuring an array of Walt’s favorite foods all “plussed”-up for the the substantially fancier establishment. It’s fancy, 1940s-1950s Americana styled up to suit European palates. The official website describes the concept as:

Serving sophisticated and contemporary American cuisine with European influences, this is a Victorian-style tribute to the life and work of Walt Disney.

After our French waiter walked in balancing a tray laden with probably three tables worth of food and drinks, it was time to get a taste of Walt’s favorite foods.

For my Starter, I ordered the Chicken Pot Pie with Crunchy Vegetable Salad, and was met with a decently-flavorful “deconstructed” chicken dish. With a puff pastry crown perched on top of some creamy chicken stew-type base, it wasn’t anything mind-blowing. And it could have done with more salt. But it was homey, with an adapted 1950s-era recipe, and surprisingly filling. Someone in my dining party chose the Sweet Corn Soup with Isigny Crème Fraîche, Smoked Popcorn and Pastrami. After taking a bite of that, I was a little disappointed that I hadn’t gone with the lighter (but tastier and more exciting) option, too.

For my Main, I made the decision to go for a menu item that had immediately caught my eye — the Chilli con Carne with Tortilla Chips, Cheddar and Isigny Crème Fraîche, Red Onion, Coriander, White Rice and Kidney Beans. Touted as one of Disney’s favorite meals (the man had simple tastes), this too was somewhat deconstructed — but this time in a way that paid off.

The dish itself was served in a tall, cylindrical ceramic dish, making it look a bit like a fancier take on canned chilli. The tomato-forward chilli would be poured out onto another plate with the beans, onions, rice and other chilli accoutrements, for the Guest to assemble at their own desire. This too was adorned by a Mickey-shaped topper. It was well-balanced and well-spiced, pairing surprisingly well with the rice and onions.

Dessert was quite good — our group got a Lemon Meringue Pie, Pineapple Upside-Down Cake, and Flower Street Sundae to share, because we just wanted to taste everything. Everything in the sweets realm was good — with the (again, deconstructed) Lemon Meringue Pie being nicely balanced, and a favorite of the lot.

As we watched the Disney Stars on Parade make its way down Main Street from the comfort of our table’s window, the whole experience definitely felt a bit ethereal. Stepping away from the sweaty hubbub of the Park and luxuriating in a different world. Although the app constantly telling us that Avengers: Flight Force had finally opened back up and reminding us we needed to get there soon perhaps put a damper on the laissez-faire mood. Although that’s hardly the restaurant’s fault, being smack in the middle of a busy theme park.

So, how much does it cost?

Walt’s is rated €€€ according to Disneyland Paris’ price scale. A set menu (with vegan options, and willing to cater to dietary restrictions) featuring a Starter, Main Course and Dessert come in at €55, with an additional €20 for “a flight of 3 wines (3 x 8 cl) from our selection”. Compared to table service restaurants at Parks like the Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, it’s not too different to how much you’d pay for dinner at Be Our Guest Restaurant, or Cinderella’s Royal Table (both listed $$$$). The experience just feels a lot more private and personalized.

Whether it’s entirely worth it comes down to a few key factors.

Is Walt’s a recommended Disney restaurant?

If you’re willing to drop €55 per person and if you’re a big enough Disney history nerd to enjoy the experience — I’d say, do it.

The restaurant was originally the most expensive in the Park, but was somewhat recently moved to the €€€ tier, which is equivalent to Auberge de Cendrillon in Fantasyland and Bistrot Chez Rémy over at the Walt Disney Studios Park. This makes Walt’s one of the better date spots for sure — because instead of dining alongside screaming kids (no offense, kids!) and giant, fake forks and pepper shakers at Chez Rémy, you get fantastic atmosphere, good service and a feeling that your money is going towards something much more “special”.

The decor and theming of the restaurant is just something that can’t be beat. It’s luxury taken to a Disney extreme — in the sense that the food was good for a theme park, and the place was nice — but it’s the kind of nice place that really lets a fan wallow in history. From exploring the Gothic-style detailing in the Fantasyland room, to staring at those early creepy Mickey Mouse Ice Capades-style character costumes on the wooden staircase — I’d say that this is a great experience for the ultimate Disney or theme parks history-lover.

Have you ever been to Walt’s – an American restaurant? Would you want to go? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

