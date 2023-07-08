The Asgardian Chandelier Shines Brighter Than the Food at Disney’s Marvel Restaurant

Nestled at the back of Disney’s reskinned Hotel New York at Disneyland Paris is the Manhattan Restaurant. A sleek and elegant offering set underneath the descending spires of an Asgardian chandelier, the Manhattan Restaurant boasts a surprisingly wide menu for a fine dining experience, but not everything shined quite as bright as its centerpiece.

Upon being seated in the Manhattan Restaurant, attentive Cast Members delivered my friend and me a round of drinks, followed by a small bread service. A crusty yet dainty ciabatta with soft, white focaccia and olive oil. The ciabatta lived up to its appearance, tasty but slightly hard, while the real star of the service was the focaccia. Soft and doughy yet not underbaked, perfect with the premium olive oil.

After much deliberating on whether to select the fixed menu — $55 for starter, main, and dessert ($75 with wine) — or choose a la carte, I decided to go with the latter. Having a Casey’s Corner hot dog and fries (and a Boardwalk Candy Palace cookie) at lunch was probably not the best idea for pre-table service dining, but we live and learn.

I opted for the vegan pasta option, listed on the menu as the “Pappardelle con farina di grano saraceno, funghi porcini, pomodorini freschi e pesto di pistacchio,” while the other member of this two-person party opted for the “Risotto alla milanese e midollo di bue.” Dinner was on.

I am not vegan, but mushrooms and cherry tomatoes and a creamy pistachio pesto is enough to sell me on any dish, and it did not disappoint. With a rather hefty price tag of €35 (approx. $38), I was expecting a lot, and while I’m not sure any pasta dish with vegetables is worth close to $40, it was enjoyable with bags of flavor. The pesto was a rich green color, thick in consistency, and paired perfectly with the salty porcini mushrooms. The lack of a parmesan offering was a disappointment, though.

My friend’s dish, however, was not quite as good. Described as a “Milanese Risotto with Saffron and Beef Marrow,” it arrived looking more like Kraft Mac & Cheese. A plateful of orange-yellow risotto, topped with an inch of beef bone marrow. Upon trying to excavate the carcass like a scene from the Jurassic Park franchise, the amount of marrow was pitiful, and with a €30 (approx. $33) price tag, I would advise against ordering this. Even the flavor was relatively non-existent; slightly bitter, and not very savory at all. It was finished with a grimace.

Dessert was good. I ordered the tiramisu while my friend asked the server what she recommended. She said the “Baba al Limoncello, crema al mascarpone agli agrumi e macedonia di frutta esotica” — the lemon yeast cake with citrus whipped cream — was her favorite, and he went with that.

The tiramisu came in a single-serving glass. The cream was fluffy and sweet, the coffee and alcohol-soaked cookies were bitter and strong, and the cocoa dusting added the perfect amount of chocolate flavor. As for the lemon cake, I didn’t try it, but it got the thumbs up. A soft lemon, almost cupcake, topped with piped whipped cream and dotted with exotic fruit made for a colorful plate and a much better experience than the previous course.

As for the service, the Cast Members were attentive and warm, open to questions, and did not bombard us or push any specific item on the menu. And let me tell you, those prices went high.

The setting fell into the very lightly themed category. Being located in the Marvel hotel, one may expect a superhero wash on everything, but here, the Asgardian chandelier (which we were seated under) is the standout. On the table, small salt and pepper shakers shaped like the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building added to the New York ambiance. Although it is likely that these were carried over from the hotel’s previous iteration of simply being Disney’s Hotel New York. A fun quirk nonetheless.

Overall, the meal came to just over €100 (approx. $110) for two people without alcohol and starters. If you’re wanting a deeply themed Marvel experience, this is not that. Instead, this is a fine dining table service restaurant that transitioned subtly from the hotel’s previous life. I would probably return to try the chicken or the seabass, but I’m walking back, not running… 0r flying.

For a more Marvel-centric experience, the Manhattan’s sister restaurant, the Downtown Restaurant, offers a buffet-style table service dining experience complete with Avengers-themed desserts.

Manhattan Restaurant at Disneyland Paris

Where is the restaurant located?

The Manhattan Restaurant is located in Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel. The hotel is the reskinned former Hotel New York and features Marvel comic book artwork throughout, as well as the Downtown Restaurant, the Skyline Bar, and the Bleeker Street Lounge. It is open from 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Guests can find the hotel just five minutes from Disney Village at Disneyland Paris.

How much is it?

The Manhattan Restaurant comes with a €€€ tag, meaning it is at the top end of the price range for Disney Parks restaurants. Most main courses were over €30, with starters starting at €17.

What’s on the menu?

The menu is Italian and features meat, vegetarian, and vegan options. View the menu here.

Do you need to book?

Yes, booking is recommended. Guests can book 60 days in advance of their vacation.

Have you visited the Manhattan Restaurant at Disneyland Paris? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!