Photos: Famed ‘Toy Story’ Attraction Is Completely Boarded Up, Now Closed

The Buzz Lightyear ride is boarded up and closed indefinitely, wiping Toy Story from one Disney Park completely.

Disney Parks across the world are home to many of The Walt Disney Company’s famous franchises. From old classics to beloved Pixar favorites to newer acquisitions like Star Wars and Marvel, Disney theme parks bring a plethora of characters and locations to Guests every single day.

Throughout the Disney Parks empire, Guests can encounter the Na’vi in Pandora — The World of Avatar and the First Order in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort; Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at Disneyland Resort, and now at Disneyland Paris; and even meet the one that started it all, Mickey Mouse at every Disney Resort worldwide.

While many fans love to see locations themed to their favorite movies and TV shows and meet characters from those worlds, Disney’s near-constant implementation of Intellectual Property, or IP, across the Parks has been called into question.

CEO Bob Iger has claimed that he and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairperson Josh D’Amaro have had active conversations over how to bring more IP into the various Resorts worldwide. And in a recent Disney Earnings Call, it was confirmed that the reskin of Disneyland Paris’ Hotel New New York to Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, as well as the opening of Avengers Campus, has been a win for attendance and the bottom line.

Cast your mind back to D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, Southern California, where D’Amaro, Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios Jennifer Lee, and Creative Portfolio Executive Chris Beatty revealed the “blue sky” projects currently in motion, with all expansions based on Disney’s IP. It is not going anywhere.

The lack of original attractions and experiences is something many fans have issues with; the last original attraction that opened at Walt Disney World Resort, for example, was Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

But, as stated, Disney fans love to interact with their favorite characters and settings, which is what makes the IP debate so much more interesting. Alongside locations like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Avengers Campus, another key IP fixture at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris is Toy Story.

At Walt Disney World Resort, Toy Story Land is found in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, while over at Disneyland Paris, Toy Story Playground is found in Walt Disney Studios Park and features an array of family-friendly attractions.

Like Disney World, though, Disneyland Paris has another Toy Story attraction — perhaps one of the most iconic — in another theme park.

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast is found at Disneyland Park. Like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast situates Guests in the role of an agent of Star Command where they have to help Buzz Lightyear defeat the evil Zurg.

However, the famed attraction is currently under refurbishment and completely boarded up at Disneyland Paris. You can view the photos below.

The official website currently states that “As part of our continuing efforts to exceed the expectations of our Guests, this attraction is closed today.” At present, the closure of Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast will last until July 11, with the attraction reopening on July 12, per the official Disneyland Paris calendar.

The closure comes amid the extension of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebrations, which saw the debut of new experiences such as the Disney D-light drone show and the Gardens of Wonder. On another, less positive note, the closure also comes as Cast Members of Disneyland Paris take part in strike action over pay and working conditions. The strikes have seen hundreds of Cast Members take over Main Street, U.S.A., blocking off parade routes and ultimately canceling entertainment.

For all updates on Park operations, including attraction closures like that of the Buzz Lightyear ride, then check the official Disneyland Paris website.

