When Guests attend one of The Walt Disney Company’s theme parks, they are expected to behave appropriately or risk expulsion from the Resort. One Guest recently tried his luck at defacing every area of a Disney Park and decided to flaunt his face on social media, with fans now calling for a lifetime ban.

Disney Parks, while a place of joy, magic, and happiness, often attract undesirable behavior from a small portion of Guests. This could be in the form of physical and verbal altercations, such as the famous brawl that happened at Walt Disney World Resort and left multiple people arrested, or the wearing of offensive clothing and accessories.

Other situations could include accessing Cast Member Only areas, like the time one Guest decided to bypass a Cast Member entrance in order to score a photo on the balcony of Cinderella Castle in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Over at Disneyland Resort in 2021, one Guest dressed completely as Spider-Man and performed acrobatics for other unknowing Guests before sprinting through Disney California Adventure Park, past the actual Spider-Man performer, and was later apprehended by security.

There are strict rules and regulations Guests must follow when attending a Disney theme park, and Guests who don’t follow these guidelines risk being removed from the Park, or even banned and trespassed for an indefinite amount of time. Just recently, a notorious Minnie Mouse ear seller was removed from Disney World after allegedly soliciting on Main Street, U.S.A.; the removal came after Disney continuously aimed to get the seller to cease and desist his operations, going so far as to sue the creator.

And, in light of situations that have seen Guests ending up in fights or vulgar altercations, Disney has added a new Courtesy section to its websites which, in part, states that Guests must be the magic they expect to see from a Disney Park visit. If they aren’t, they could be removed.

All these notices and evidence that Disney does follow through on have seemed to go unheard as one Disney Guest attending Disneyland Paris decided to deface multiple surfaces across the Parisian Resort this last week. Sharing videos to TikTok, the Guest can be seen placing stickers on attractions, buildings, inside stores, and other places across the Parks, including Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The video has drawn so much backlash that the account is now private, but @PixieDust_Be on Twitter caught a glimpse of what they were up to.

Attention-seeking TikTokker defaces Disneyland Paris with Ajax stickers

The Guest has placed Ajax (a Dutch football team based in Amsterdam) stickers across the Resort. Another tweet shows how the defacing Guest left his full face on his own video, making it easy to identify the individual if Disney did want to issue a ban or trespass notice. @ChrisThe1Gamer wrote:

Lifetime ban now pic.twitter.com/G71336DBmH — Racoon Chris 🦝 (@ChrisThe1Gamer) March 14, 2023

The TikToker seems to know what he has done due to his account now being private — it was public up until yesterday when backlash was beginning to gain steam.

Disneyland Paris says the following in its Theme Parks Rules section that situations such as “[t]heft, public disorder, verbal and physical violence, insults or racial taunts, cheating, fraud, drunken or indecent behavior, malevolence, violations of safety regulations and these Park access rules, discriminating or other socially unacceptable behavior, may lead Euro Disney Associés S.A.S. to take the necessary action including informing the police, filing a complaint or removing the visitor from the Park(s) without any sort of compensation, refund or claim.”

The Resort rules go on to state that Guests must keep Park facilities clean so that Guests can experience maximum “safety, comfort, and enjoyment.” Based on these guidelines, the defacing of the Parks with stickers promoting a football team would definitely warrant the Guest being addressed for their behavior.

