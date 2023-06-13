Latest Disneyland Project Again Slammed by Fans

The Disney Parks seem to be a hit or miss lately. While much of the in-Park attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World are receiving heavy IP-based rethemes, their Resort and Downtown Disney/Disney Springs offerings are becoming more bland. Unfortunately, the US Parks aren’t the only ones receiving similar treatment. In the midst on the ongoing Cast Member strike, Disneyland Paris has announced an update to its Disney Village transformation.

Disneyland Paris has recently announced a transformation of their Disney Village, their version of Downtown Disney or Disney Springs. The district offers Guests a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, including a Rainforest Cafe, Disney Store, and a movie theater. In an image shared by @DLPReport on Twitter earlier today, it was announced that starting in early 2024, Disney Village will undergo a two-year transformation of its shop facades.

It seems to be following the recent Disney trend of modernizing its look, as the concept art shows sharp angles, muted colors, and modern architecture. The new facades are set to give the Disney Village a “more contemporary and inviting visual identity, with natural tones mixing wood, brick and metal, creating a dynamic and unified impression.” The new redesigned shops will also feature a variety of new concepts including “Fashion & Lifestyle, Home Décor, Disney Art & Collectibles, and the major Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises,” and will have all-new layouts and decorations.

Going just based off of the concept art image, fans were quick to express their disappointment and distaste for the proposed reimagining. “It looks like the exterior of a shopping mall, not even the inside with façades. Oh my. New Disney is something special. Do they think this is an ironic take on postmodernism?” asks @Ufandil. “It’s giving container park,” jokes @jchrdz88.

It’s the latest in a string of recent redesigns and creations, including the Villas at Disneyland Hotel, several of the restaurants at Downtown Disney, the updated lobby at Disney World’s Coronado Springs, the reopened Mouse Gears at EPCOT, they’ve replaced the iconic and over-the-top Disney style of the ’90s with more modern, ordinary fixtures. @MoretnNcph speaks for a lot of people when they ask “Looks awful. Rather just keep the design as it is now. Where’s the Disney spirit in that?”

What do you think about the updates coming to Disney Village: nice or boring? Share your opinions in the comments below!