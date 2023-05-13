Disney Park Brings Back ‘90s Staple for Limited Time Only

Disneyland Paris is gearing up to send off its 30th Anniversary in style with the return of this iconic 1990s souvenir.

Since 2022, Disneyland Paris has marked its 30th Anniversary with celebrations across both its Parks. The Resort introduced the likes of the drone-led nighttime spectacular Disney D-Lights and the daytime show Dream… And Shine Brighter! – as well as exclusive merch and tasty treats.

As it’s now technically 31 years since Disneyland Paris first opened its gates, the Park is now in the Grand Finale of this milestone celebration. Until September 30, 2023, Guests can “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider” with the upcoming TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure at Walt Disney Studios Park and the return of the beloved “it’s a small world.”

Now, Disneyland Paris has introduced a smaller – but much more nostalgic way – to honor 30 years of its history. Its resident American eatery, Annette’s Diner, is reintroducing the retro frisbee it originally sold at the Park’s opening back in 1992.

Get ready to fly back in time, the iconic 1992 Frisbee is back at Annette’s Diner! 🥏🍔 pic.twitter.com/E5u6CDEzX5 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) May 12, 2023

Located in Disney Village (Disneyland Paris’ equivalent of Disney Springs or Downtown Disney), Annette’s Diner immerses Guests in the lively ambiance of 1950s American diners, complete with burgers, shakes, waiters and waitresses on roller skates, and toe-tapping jukebox melodies.

Enjoy the 1950s “Happy Days” atmosphere, featuring giant hamburgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, and real American breakfasts served by waiting staff on roller skates! Visitors are swept back to the time of bebop, rock & roll, the twist, bobby socks and two-tone shoes.

When the diner first opened its doors in 1992, it offered Guests the chance to eat their food off a retro-style, neon pink frisbee plate. Now, with the return of this iconic souvenir, Guests can relive 1992 and the 1950s at the same time. The magic of Disney.

The frisbee is priced at €4. No word yet on how long it will be available, but it’s safe to assume it’ll stick around until the end of the Grand Finale in September. Annette’s Diner currently also offers a limited edition burger for the 30th Anniversary celebration.