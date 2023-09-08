Disney Finally Reveals Opening Date for World of Frozen Expansion

For the first time in forever, guests will be able to step into Arandelle, as Disney just revealed the opening date for World of Frozen!

One of the most anticipated projects of 2023 is finally coming to fruition, allowing the young and the young at heart to immerse themselves in the world of Frozen, one of the most popular animated films produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Fans of the award-winning Disney movie Frozen will be happy to know that, for the first time in forever, Disney has revealed the opening date for the fully immersive land inspired by the beloved film, World of Frozen — which put Walt Disney World Resort to shame months ago.

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that the gates of Arandelle will open for guests of all ages on November 20, 2023, at Hong Kong Disneyland!

JUST REVEALED: The gates will officially open at #WorldofFrozen on November 20, 2023, at Hong Kong Disneyland! ❄️ There'll be magic, there'll be fun, and be sure to tell someone! pic.twitter.com/se4L7MCSK1 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 8, 2023

World of Frozen will be home to Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs — an all-new roller coaster that will take guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store — as well as a version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction with significant upgrades.

Guests visiting World of Frozen will be able to see to the Kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions in a fully immersive experience while having the chance to meet Queens Elsa and Anna.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is not the only park carrying out massive — although divisive — expansion projects. Disneyland Paris is also on its way to creating an all-new expansion inspired by Frozen, though the Parisian Disney resort has not shared any updates on the timeline for this project.

Tokyo Disney Resort is inching closer to opening an all-new immersive area that will be home to attractions inspired by Tangled, Peter Pan — after going through a “woke” change — and Frozen.

And let’s not forget the breathtaking Zootopia-inspired expansion coming soon to Shanghai Disneyland! With attractions, dining locations, and more inspired by the fan-favorite movie.

Are you excited about the opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!