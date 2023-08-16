Photos Reveal New Disney Princess Castle Coming to Life

World of Frozen is opening in under three months. New videos and photos reveal the giant castle, the Arendelle one, lighting up for the first time in forever (get it?).
New ‘Frozen’ Themed Land Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland
For those unaware, a brand-new land inspired by the film franchise Frozen will soon be coming to Hong Kong Disneyland. First announced in 2016, this new immersive land will open to the public in the coming months with unique attractions, dining experiences, and much more.
The news arrived alongside the Walt Disney Company’s inclusion of fresh expansions in the massive $1.9 billion endeavor. Aptly named the “World of Frozen,” this emerging domain will draw inspiration from the films that captured hearts in 2013. Positioned chronologically after the initial movie yet preceding its sequel, the narrative paints a picture of tranquility and affluence gracing the realm of Arendelle.
Queen Elsa ordains a Summer Snow Day, inviting the kingdom’s residents to revel in jubilation. Disney has also unveiled concept art that provides a sneak peek into the forthcoming thematic land, coupled with insightful details regarding the delights awaiting Guests when they step into Hong Kong Disneyland come November, marking the grand public opening of this enchanting addition.
Named the world’s inaugural roller coaster inspired by Frozen, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs promises to treat Guests to a family-oriented adventure. Crafted under the guidance of Wandering Oaken, this exhilarating ride will have you team up with his companions Olaf and Sven, who play a crucial role in propelling the passage forward. Collaboratively, you and your newfound friends will exert effort to draw the sleds to the peak of the lift hill, conjuring an immersive and memorable experience. The image above gives a glimpse into what Guests can expect from this new attraction opening soon.
Speaking of attractions, some new photos have surfaced online of the new Disney Princess castle opening soon inside World of Frozen.
Elsa’s Ice Palace was illuminated tonight at HKDL! Light testing has begun at #WorldOfFrozen.#HongKongDisneyland #hkdisneyland #HKDL #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Frozen #Arendelle #Elsa #Anna pic.twitter.com/plgGJEDOFC
— HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) August 16, 2023
Elsa’s Castle, the Ice Palace, was turned on for the first time since construction began at this Disney Resort in China. The tweet above shows some new images released by HKDL Fantasy on Twitter, revealing stunning views of this new land coming soon to the Fall. This confirms that light testing has begun within this area, as we are 2.5 months from the opening date. Cast Members will soon be able to preview this land as after initial light testing of the attractions and areas comes previews. But HKDL executives will have the first chance to test things out before CMs. Be sure to check out HKDL Fantasy for more images revealing the different areas inside of World of Frozen that have begun light testing besides Elsa’s Ice Palace.