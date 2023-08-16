Photos Reveal New Disney Princess Castle Coming to Life

Named the world’s inaugural roller coaster inspired by Frozen, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs promises to treat Guests to a family-oriented adventure. Crafted under the guidance of Wandering Oaken, this exhilarating ride will have you team up with his companions Olaf and Sven, who play a crucial role in propelling the passage forward. Collaboratively, you and your newfound friends will exert effort to draw the sleds to the peak of the lift hill, conjuring an immersive and memorable experience. The image above gives a glimpse into what Guests can expect from this new attraction opening soon.

Speaking of attractions, some new photos have surfaced online of the new Disney Princess castle opening soon inside World of Frozen.

Elsa’s Castle, the Ice Palace, was turned on for the first time since construction began at this Disney Resort in China. The tweet above shows some new images released by HKDL Fantasy on Twitter, revealing stunning views of this new land coming soon to the Fall. This confirms that light testing has begun within this area, as we are 2.5 months from the opening date. Cast Members will soon be able to preview this land as after initial light testing of the attractions and areas comes previews. But HKDL executives will have the first chance to test things out before CMs. Be sure to check out HKDL Fantasy for more images revealing the different areas inside of World of Frozen that have begun light testing besides Elsa’s Ice Palace.