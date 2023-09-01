Figment Meet and Greet Indefinitely Delayed

There have been a lot of announcements coming from Walt Disney World this year.

The closing of Splash Mountain to make way for the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure retheme kicked off 2023, which was eventually followed by the announcement that EPCOT would be hosting the Disney100 celebrations for the park later this year after Disney World finished its 50th-anniversary celebrations. Along with this celebration would be several new experiences, including attractions and meet and greets.

EPCOT would be unveiling the new Journey of Water Inspired by Moana attraction and Magic Kingdom would be replacing the Merida meet and greet with Mirabel from Encanto (2021). While the Journey of Water is just now undergoing cast member previews, hinting that it will be opening to all guests soon, Mirabel will start meeting with guests on September 15. However, one other highly-anticipated meet and greet was announced but fans are still waiting for any other information.

Figment is perhaps one of the most popular characters to come from the Disney parks, especially Walt Disney World. Introduced in 1983 with the opening of the Journey into Imagination ride in EPCOT. The energetic and troublemaking purple dragon now serves as the icon of the Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT and the attraction is now called Journey into Imagination with Figment.

He’s so popular he had a popcorn bucket modeled after him that caused guests to wait in line for hours for the chance to purchase one while scalpers sold them online for hundreds of dollars. Figment used to meet guests regularly at the park, but has been missing as a character for years. As part of the announcements at the D23 event last year, it was announced that he would return to meet with guests by the end of 2023.

As work is underway to replace the previous Vanellope meet and greet location with an area presumably designed for Figment, fans are starting to be disappointed and losing hope in seeing the purple creature anytime soon. While Mirabel received an official date to start meeting guests, it’s been quiet on the Figment front. Rumors were spread that he would be released in July, then late summer, but as we head into September, fans continue to be left in the dark.

In response to a post on X/Twitter sharing the new logo for the upcoming Destination D23 event, @MaxPegasusCat replied, “But Figment’s on there and you know they’re not gonna do shit for another decade for him. That meet and greet that they hyped up stretched until 2035 bc they’re in a hurry.” @Spaceysoka asked, “sooo…what ever happened to the Figment meet and greet that was coming to Epcot?? Is it not happening or are they saving it for the world celebration area now.” “It’s really been radio silence on that Figment Meet & Greet,” @TheMaxReboIV stated.

There’s a high demand for all things Figment, so the fact that Disney has been so quiet since announcing his meet and greet is strange. Unfortunately, it is in line with other recent announcements and missed deadlines that the Disney parks seem to have been dealing with over the last year. At this point, the Figment interaction seems to be indefinitely delayed, if not just quietly canceled.

Do you think Walt Disney World will still have a Figment meet and greet, and if so, when? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!