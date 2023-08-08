Walt Disney World has been getting raked across the coals as rides need consistent maintenance. Although the Parks are home to new and improved rides and attractions, some classic fixtures truly show their age. The question is, where is Disney in all of this?

EPCOT has been in a constant state of refurbishment for years, and Guests are vocally showing concern and disdain for Disney’s lack of progress. Granted, refurbishing an entire Park is bound to take time, but it’s beginning to feel like one step forward and two steps back.

Disney World is Failing Figment

The popularity of EPCOT’s unofficial mascot has seen an increase in fandom in the past few years, but Disney has yet to do much in the way of his iconic attraction. As much as fans adore Journey Into Imagination, the ride has seen better days.

A recent video posted by Disney Dan showed the ride breaking down with a cart load of Guests stuck in the “fart tunnel” sequence of the attraction, which left many riders and viewers decidedly dissatisfied at Disney’s lack of intervention.

We recently addressed the comments attached to the TikTok above are quick to point out the obvious. How the ride is “broken,” “cursed,” and needs a serious refurbishment, but the attraction still remains untouched.

Disney Dan himself puts it best by saying,

“This ride is truly cursed. It broke 3 times while we were on it. And Disney is actively rolling out a new meetable character for this attraction later this year.”

By very little exaggeration, Disney is doing everything for this ride except repairing it. How is this a good look for a multimillion dollar giant of the theme park industry, especially when so much love for Figment is being pushed? Multiple break downs does not a successful ride make.

That all said, there are multiple factors that could be responsible for the ride’s current condition. Regardless of whether its a management issue, a technology factor, or other external conflicts, if Disney has the money to promote the attraction and give Figment a new Meet and Greet, they have the resources to restore his ride.

Do you think Figment needs an upgrade? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!